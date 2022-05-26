Ashiru emerges PDP Kaduna guber candidate

Ashiru emerges PDP Kaduna guber candidate

Thursday, May 26, 2022 10:17 am


Mr Isa Ashiru; wins ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State for the 2023 governorship election.

By Moses Kolo

Mr Isa Ashiru has won the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State for the 2023 governorship election.

The Returning Officer, Mr Raymond Dabo, a former Plateau State PDP Chairman, announced the result after the party’s gubernatorial primary election on Thursday in Kaduna.

Dabo said Ashiru polled a total of 414 votes to defeat Sani Sidi who got 260 votes to pick the party’s ticket.

He said Muktar Yero placed third with 28 votes while others including Sani Abbas, Haruna Sa’eed, Shehu Sani recorded 15, 11 and 2 votes respectively.

The returning officer, however, announced 30 invalid votes. (NAN)

