Abeokuta Catholic Diocese plans big for World Communications Day

…as Utomi, Onyima, Adefaye, others storm Abeokuta for Confab

The Catholic Diocese of Abeokuta will on Sunday, May 29, 2022, celebrate the World Communications Day in grand style as the Bishop, Most Rev Peter Olukayode Odetoyinbo, will host communication experts, including print and broadcast journalists, advertisers, public relations professionals, marketing communication practitioners, musical and theatre art practitioners.

Activities for the day will begin with a Mass to be celebrated by the bishop at the St. Peter and Paul Cathedral, Adatan, Abeokuta, Ogun State, during which the diocese’s chapter of the Catholic Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria, Parish Communications Commission and Catholic Artists and Entertainers Association of Nigeria will be inaugurated.

Thereafter, a seminar on the theme of the World Communications Day, ‘Listening with the ear of the heart’, will hold inside the cathedral hall. Prof. Pat Utomi will deliver the main paper titled, ‘Journalism of empathy in a troubled nation’, under the chairmanship of the Ogun State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Waheed Odusile.

Panel discussants lined up for the event are former Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, The Sun Publishing, Dr. Tony Onyima; founder/Chief Executive Officer, Rock City FM, Abeokuta, Dr. Niran Malaolu; Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Vanguard Media, Mr. Gbenga Adefaye; and Chairman, Lagos Council, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Mr. Adeleye Ajayi.

The Director of Social Communication, Catholic Diocese of Abeokuta, Rev. Fr. Gregory Fadele, said in a statement that activities for the day would revolve around the theme chosen by Pope Francis and would lay a solid foundation for the church to reach out to the world.