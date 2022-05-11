Resign Now if You Want to Contest, Buhari Tells Ministers

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 1:48 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari

You cannot eat your cake and still have it. A man or woman cannot pursue a political ambition by the side and be above divided attention. For these reasons and more, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that all his ministers who want to run for elective offices to submit their letters of resignation on or before Monday the 16th of May, 2022.

This was disclosed today by Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of information and Culture, after the Federal Executive Council meeting.

Those affected are Ministers of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami, Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio; Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu; Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, who have all joined the presidential race on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Others are the Minister of State Mines and Steel, Uche Ogar, who is running for the governorship position in Abia State, and the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, who declared her ambition to contest for the senatorial seat in Plateau State.

Mr. Mohammed stressed that this mandate excludes the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo because he is an elected member of the cabinet.

He affirmed that any amendment or additions to this directive will be disseminated accordingly.

The Minister added that if the need arises, the directive might involve political appointees.

