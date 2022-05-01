Wole Soyinka Visits Sunday Igboho in Benin Republic

Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka was seen at the Seme border around noon today, crossing to Cotonou, the capital city of Benin Republic.

He was mobbed by a crowd while waiting to complete immigration formalities and repeatedly asked where he was headed.

His response was that he was on a visit to the Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Igboho to break the Moslem fast with him.

Reminded that neither he nor Ighoho was a moslem, he asserted that it made no difference. He said he had wished to see Igboho, so as to sympathize with his predicament.

The Ramadan is as good as any other season to express non-denominational solidarity, added the Professor

On 7 March, Igboho was released by the authorities of Benin from prison to his medical practitioners, his lawyer. According to his lawyer, Yomi Alliyu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Igboho’s release was under the agreement that he should not leave the medical centre or Cotonou for any reason.

“I am to inform you that Chief Sunday Adeyemo, a.k.a Igboho, has been released from prison to his medical practitioners under the agreement that he should not leave the medical centre or Cotonou for any reason.

“Praises should be given to two prominent Yoruba personalities to wit: Prof. Wole Soyinka and Prof. Akintoye for this turn around in our client’s matter,” he said.

The incarceration of Mr Igboho in the Republic of Benin was extended by six months after spending the initial six months in prison.

Igboho and his wife, Ropo were arrested on Monday, July 19, 2021, by the International Criminal Police Organisation at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, the Republic of Benin on their way to Germany.