Road to 2023: Journalism and Development Seminars Mentorship Programme Kicks off Today

Road to 2023: Journalism and Development Seminars Mentorship Programme Kicks off Today

Thursday, March 31, 2022 8:44 am


Angela Agoawike

Road to 2023: understanding the responsibility of the journalist in the electoral process, is the theme of the 5th edition of the Journalism and Development Seminars Mentorship programme, being organised in collaboration with the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, FES, Nigeria, on Thursday March 31, 2022. This is contained in a statement signed by Angela U. Agoawike, the coordinator.

Respected journalist, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters will be the Chairman at the opening of the event, which will take place by 9am at the Zeus Paradise Hotel, Mabushi, Abuja.

Resource persons include Comrade Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mrs Ibim Semenitari, former Acting Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and publisher, BusinessEye magazine, and Mr Fidelis Mbah of the Al Jazeera English Service.

As Nigeria gears up for its general election in 2023, the thought of many media practitioners is about how the media can discharge its responsibilities to ensure that the electoral process – from campaigns to elections proper, – is transparent, free, and fair. The theme of the mentorship programme has been chosen to reflect this aspiration.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Dave Umahi 2 hours ago

    Defection: Why Umahi, deputy can’t be sacked -Appeal Court
    3 hours ago

    Avila Unveils Toyin Abraham as Brand Ambassador 
    3 hours ago

    The Asiwaju Tinubu I know
    4 hours ago

    I Remain Loyal to Asiwaju Tinubu – Senator Abu Ibrahim 
    Nollywood actor, Dejo Tunfulu: dies at 49 5 hours ago

    Nollywood in shock over death of Yoruba comic actor, “Dejo Tunfulu”
    COVID-19 vaccine: 9 hours ago

    83% of Africans yet to receive COVID-19 vaccine -WHO
    Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of World Health Organisation, WHO 10 hours ago

    WHO launches bid to stop a new global pandemic “Arboviruses”
    Governor Nyesom Wike 11 hours ago

    PDP: Group commends Wike’s promise to back winner of presidential ticket