Road to 2023: Journalism and Development Seminars Mentorship Programme Kicks off Today

Road to 2023: understanding the responsibility of the journalist in the electoral process, is the theme of the 5th edition of the Journalism and Development Seminars Mentorship programme, being organised in collaboration with the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, FES, Nigeria, on Thursday March 31, 2022. This is contained in a statement signed by Angela U. Agoawike, the coordinator.

Respected journalist, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters will be the Chairman at the opening of the event, which will take place by 9am at the Zeus Paradise Hotel, Mabushi, Abuja.

Resource persons include Comrade Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mrs Ibim Semenitari, former Acting Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and publisher, BusinessEye magazine, and Mr Fidelis Mbah of the Al Jazeera English Service.

As Nigeria gears up for its general election in 2023, the thought of many media practitioners is about how the media can discharge its responsibilities to ensure that the electoral process – from campaigns to elections proper, – is transparent, free, and fair. The theme of the mentorship programme has been chosen to reflect this aspiration.