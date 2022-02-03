Shonekan burial: LASG to divert traffic at Marina

By Aisha Cole

The Lagos State Government says it will be diverting traffic along Inner Marina to Outer Marina by Oando Filling Station from 5.00a.m. till 6.00p.m. on Friday due to the Burial Service of the Late former Head of Interim Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, made the disclosure in a statement signed on Friday in Lagos.

Oladeinde explained that all adjoining and feeder roads leading to inner Marina road to Nitel building would be cordon off.

He advised motorists to utilise JK Randle street through Force road to connect Broad street and continue their journey as inner Marina road/Odunlami Street from Outer Marina road would be barred from vehicular movement.

In the same vein, Oladeinde stated that motorists descending CMS Bridge to Cathedral Church would be temporarily diverted to UBA roundabout or Apongbon for onward navigation to other inner parts of Lagos Island to connect their destinations.

The transport commissioner assured that security and law enforcement agencies would be deployed to all strategic junctions/intersections and black spots to reduce delays and ensure security of lives and property both along the routes leading to the venue and alternative routes highlighted.

Oladeinde extended the appreciation of the Mr Governor to the citizenry for their patience and understanding, adding that the state government sincerely appeals to the Citizenry for any inconvenience the diversion may cause. (NAN)