Bisi Akande’s Ila Orangun Secretarial house

Bisi Akande’s Ila Orangun Secretarial house

Sunday, December 19, 2021 2:00 pm


Bisi Akande’s Ila Oragun house. Photo Credit: TR

 

By Festus Adedayo

While the gale of deconstruction of My Participations, an autobiography of Chief Bisi Akande, former governor of Osun State and pioneer National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) was going on last week, the photograph of another skyscraper property of his, built during his governorship of Osun and located in his hometown, Ila Orangun’s central market, went viral. It is different from the one that Baba Ayo Adebanjo queried where he got the money to build which one of my friends likened to a General Hospital in its humongous architectural arrogance. The Ila Central Market property, a four-storey building of five floors, bore the paterfamilias of power and majesty. Apparently, those who began weaving the narrative on the social media meant to show that in Akande, who claimed to be incorruptible in the book, and who, pre-My Participations, was held to be saintly, there was an Ayi Kwei Armah’s “the beaufyful ones” who are not yet born.

Bisi Akande’s Autobiography. My Pariticipations, Dare Babarinsa,

On seeing the photograph, it reminded me of two almost similar incidents like this which took their roots from musical lines of late Apala music legend, Ayinla Omowura’s panegyrics for his patrons. One was a tribute he did in 1973 in one of his vinyl to Akanni Tijani, also known as Mufutau Baba Owo, alias Muhammadu. According to Omowura in the song, when he saw the house Tijani had just built, he assumed that it was a “secretarial” – Secretariat, he meant.

Apparently, after Tijani built the house, allegations started making the rounds that he was an armed robber and he enlisted Omowrura to do an image clean-up for him. So while singing to launder the butcher, Ayinla sang that Akanni was a butcher who killed two cows for sale on daily basis. “Akanni ki se robbery, malu meji lo nsubu l’Odo eran…” Ayinla took his incredulity to high heavens because it was only secretariat buildings that were built in that byzantine fashion.

Another patron of Omowurra’s who he sang his praises but which boomeranged the way Akande’s book is doing today is Captain Eweje. Said to be of the pay office of the Nigerian Army, Omowura got him into trouble in a vinyl where he asserted that Eweje’s wealth was out of this world and that whenever he desired to build a house, he took contractors abroad to see the architectural designs of his heart desire. Being a time when public officers were expected to maintain decorum in perception and reality, that song allegedly got Eweje out of the Army.

Like Eweje, Chief Akande’s Secretarial house is causing him a lot of public troubles. If Baba hadn’t written the autobiography, he perhaps could have gone down in history as one of the most incorruptible men to administer Nigeria. My Participation put paid to all that misrepresentation.

*Dr. Festus Adedayo, journalist, lawyer and public affairs analyst, writes from Ibadan

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    8 mins ago

    UBA Customers to Win Big in Super Savers Promo Draw
    Asiwaju Bola Tinubu 25 mins ago

    2023: Why Tinubu should not run for presidency – APC Chieftain
    Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State: 3 hours ago

    The Last Christmas as Governor Fayemi
    File: Gunmen: Attack Abolongo prison in Oyo, free inmates 5 hours ago

    Circumstantial evidence says it’s murder, sir!
    7 hours ago

    Osinbajo Graces Installation of Buhari’s Son as Daura District Head
    13 hours ago

    IPI Nigeria gets new leaders; Mojeed President, Shekarau Secretary
    Cardinal Peter Turkson attends a news conference for the presentation of Pope Francis’ new encyclical titled “Laudato Si (Be Praised), On the Care of Our Common Home”, at the Vatican June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi/File Photo. 21 hours ago

    Top African cardinal in Vatican abruptly offers resignation – Sources
    Omnicron COVID-19 21 hours ago

    Omicron now in 89 countries, doubling 3 days in areas with local spread – WHO