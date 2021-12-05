Dangote Visits Babalakin’s Family, Buhari, Obasanjo Send Condolences

The retired Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Oyegoke Bolarinwa Babalakin, died on Saturday morning at the ripe age of 94. He was buried the same day, according to Islamic rites, at his Gbongan, Osun State, country home.

Today, Sunday 5 December, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group of Companies Alhaji Aliko Dangote visited Dr Wale Babalakin SAN, at Gbongan, Osun state, to commiserate with him on the death of his father, Justice Bolarinwa Babalakin.

Dangote thereafter offered prayers at the burial site of the late Justice Babalakin.

Also, former President, Obasanjo, wrote a condolence letter to Dr Wale Babalakin, saying Justice Babalakin, “was indeed a true senior brother, counsellor, mentor, friend and confidant, who I valued so very much for his wise and sagacious counsel. He will be sorely missed by me.”

Obasanjo added: “In all respects, he was a titan: a good man, an inspiring leader and remarkable statesman whose intellect, integrity, hard work and vision impacted significantly on the legal profession. He served the nation in many challenging positions, notably as Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria from where he retired in 1992.

“In all of the positions he held, Justice Babalakin earned the respect and confidence of Nigerians and non-Nigerians by dint of hard work, professional excellence, devotion to duty and resourcefulness.

“Indeed, throughout his entire career in the Public Service, he demonstrated rare qualities of commitment and courage, always upholding the cherished traditions of the Public Service, and left behind a name that was thoroughly bathed in honour and dignity. Justice Babalakin’s name will live forever in the minds and hearts of those who experienced his warmth, generosity and guidance.”

“As a community leader and a prominent patriot, Justice Babalakin earned the respect of his people, not only for the great commitment that he had for the progress of Gbogan, his hometown, and the rest of Osun State but also for his abiding faith in national unity. He exhibited very good leadership qualities, wisdom and wealth of experience which indeed he put to use in the discharge of his responsibility to his community and the nation as a whole.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that his death has robbed the nation of the services of a great patriot and public officer of sterling character but his service record will remain a noble challenge to subsequent generations to emulate.

“As you mourn the loss of your father, you can draw solace from knowing that he lived a fulfilled life and left behind a good name, lofty reputations and high standards. In all his life, he was a true follower of the tenets of Islam.

“I have no doubt, however, that you and the rest of the family will carry on from where he stopped especially in the areas of promotion of peace, justice, education and community development.

“I pray that Allah will grant him sweet repose, and you and other family members grace to bear the heavy and irreparable loss.”

President Muhammadu Buhari also sent a condolence message released by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu. He noted that late Babalakin rose to “the pinnacle of his profession as a judge of the highest court in the land, becoming one of the final authorities in legal issues in the country, thereby greatly enriching the nation’s jurisprudence.”

On Saturday, Islamic prayer for the deceased commenced by 4:25 pm and was led by the Chief Imam of Osogboland, Alhaji Isola Maruf Olawale, the Mufusir of Osogboland. Chief Imam of Gbonganland, Alhaji Salman Oloyede, thereafter supervised burial.

Dignitaries in attendance included Malam Yusuf Olaolu Ali SAN, Prof Siyan Oyeweso, Alhaji Rasak Oladejo, President of Muslim Ummah of South-West Nigeria (MUSWEN), Prof MT Yahya Executive Secretary of MUSWEN. Others were Chief Bayo Oyero, Alh Akin Olajide and Alh Diti Ladapo who are members of the board of trustees.

He is survived by many children and grandchildren including Dr Bolanle Babalakin (SAN), Chairman, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Ltd, Architect Tayo Babalakin among others.