Tinubu: Why I visited Orji Uzor Kalu

Saturday, November 20, 2021 10:07 pm


Tinubu and Orji Uzor Kalu during the visit

By Ikenna Uwadileke

Former Governor of Lagos State and a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has said his visit to former governor of Abia Sen. Orji Kalu, on Saturday was about the development of the country.

Tinubu had paid a surprise visit to the Abuja residence of Kalu who is the current Chief Whip of the Senate and also, a member of APC.

Tinubu who arrived Kalu’s residence at 4:25pm left at about 6:45pm.

Tinubu’s visit came on the heels of speculations that both former governors are interested in the 2023 presidential ticket of the ruling APC.

Kalu and Tinubu were governors from 1999 to 2007.

But Speaking to journalists on the purpose of the visit, Tinubu said: “We discussed the way forward for the country and this country is important and greater than any one’s personal ambition.

“We have been together and concerned about the stability, progress, development and security of the country.

“The future of our youth is more critically important than selfish and personal intentions,’’ he said.

