AnambraDecides: Soludo in clear lead with victory in 6 LGAs

Sunday, November 7, 2021 7:35 am
Early results from the Saturday’s Anambra governorship election indicated that Chukwuma Soludo, the candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance is galloping to victory.
Results announced early Sunday morning indicated that the former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN achieve emphatic victory in all the six local government areas announced so far.
The local governments are: Onitsha South, Awka South, Anaocha, Anambra East, Orumba South and Njikoka.
See details of the results below
NJIKOKA
APC – 3,216
APGA – 8,803
PDP – 3,409
YPP – 924
ORUMBA SOUTH
APC: 2,060
APGA: 4,394
PDP: 1,672
YPP: 887
ANAMBRA EAST
APC 2034
APGA: 9746
PDP: 1380
YPP: 559
ANAOCHA
APC – 2,085
APGA – 6,911
PDP – 5,108
YPP – 868
AWKA SOUTH
APC – 2595
APGA – 12891
PDP – 5489
YPP – 919
ONITSHA SOUTH
APC – 2,050
APGA – 4,281
PDP – 2,253
