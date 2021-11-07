AnambraDecides: Soludo in clear lead with victory in 6 LGAs

Early results from the Saturday’s Anambra governorship election indicated that Chukwuma Soludo, the candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance is galloping to victory.

Results announced early Sunday morning indicated that the former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN achieve emphatic victory in all the six local government areas announced so far.

The local governments are: Onitsha South, Awka South, Anaocha, Anambra East, Orumba South and Njikoka.

See details of the results below

NJIKOKA

APC – 3,216

APGA – 8,803

PDP – 3,409

YPP – 924

ORUMBA SOUTH

APC: 2,060

APGA: 4,394

PDP: 1,672

YPP: 887

ANAMBRA EAST

APC 2034

APGA: 9746

PDP: 1380

YPP: 559

ANAOCHA

APC – 2,085

APGA – 6,911

PDP – 5,108

YPP – 868

AWKA SOUTH

APC – 2595

APGA – 12891

PDP – 5489

YPP – 919

ONITSHA SOUTH

APC – 2,050

APGA – 4,281

PDP – 2,253