Pastor Adeboye: I will take COVID-19 vaccine 10 times if…

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has said he will take COVID-19 ’10 times’ it is made the requirement for him to enter any country to carry out evangelism.

Adeboye, spoke while advising members of the church not be afraid of taking the vaccine if they feel like doing so at the monthly Holy Ghost Night of the church on October 2, 2021.

He also emphasized that he has never advised member of the church not to take Covid-19 vaccine.

Adeboye said the advice is only meant for members of his church, noting that that the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, are in position to speak to the general community of Christian on the issue.

The RCCG General Oversser said, “I never said to you don’t be vaccinated, you have never heard that from me. Rather than living in fear or doubt, get vaccinated. If you believe that getting vaccinated would put your mind at rest, then go ahead.

“Daddy are you saying that you too could be vaccinated? If there are nations in the world that say I can not come to preach the gospel there because of vaccination, I will do anything for Jesus Christ.

“If vaccination is going to hinder me from doing the work that God has called me to do, if they asked me to get vaccinated 10 times, I would be vaccinated.

“Don’t ever say that you hear from me that you should not be vaccinated,” the very respected cleric said adding that he broke silence many people are asking questions on the issue.

Adeboye also decried the decision of some state governors that people who are yet to be vaccinated will not be allowed access to public places, including the banks, churches.

He added that the decision is laughable as Nigeria has not even procured enough vaccine to cover 10 per cent of its population.

“The number of doses available in the country is not even enough for 10 per cent of the total population of the country, how do you then say whoever does not take the vaccine will not be able to go to the bank, church?

“it means 90 per cent of the people will not be able to access their money. We will need to go back to the olden days of keeping money, I hope you know this system.

“Well, I believe they just want to make us laugh and you know in Nigeria, we need things to make us laugh,” he further stated.