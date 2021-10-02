Pastor Adeboye: I will take COVID-19 vaccine 10 times if…

Pastor Adeboye: I will take COVID-19 vaccine 10 times if…

Saturday, October 2, 2021 9:46 am


Pastor Enoch Adeboye: urges members of RCCG not to be afraid of taking COVID-19 vaccine

Pastor Enoch Adeboye: urges members of RCCG not to be afraid of taking COVID-19 vaccine

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has said he will take COVID-19 ’10 times’ it is made the requirement for him to enter any country to carry out evangelism.

Adeboye, spoke while advising members of the church not be afraid of taking the vaccine if they feel like doing so at the monthly Holy Ghost Night of the church on October 2, 2021.

He also emphasized that he has never advised member of the church not to take Covid-19 vaccine.

Adeboye said the advice is only meant for members of his church, noting that that the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, are in position to speak to the general community of Christian on the issue.

The RCCG General Oversser said, “I never said to you don’t be vaccinated, you have never heard that from me. Rather than living in fear or doubt, get vaccinated. If you believe that getting vaccinated would put your mind at rest, then go ahead.

“Daddy are you saying that you too could be vaccinated? If there are nations in the world that say I can not come to preach the gospel there because of vaccination, I will do anything for Jesus Christ.

“If vaccination is going to hinder me from doing the work that God has called me to do, if they asked me to get vaccinated 10 times, I would be vaccinated.

“Don’t ever say that you hear from me that you should not be vaccinated,” the very respected cleric said adding that he broke silence many people are asking questions on the issue.

Adeboye also decried the decision of some state governors that people who are yet to be vaccinated will not be allowed access to public places, including the banks, churches.

He added that the decision is laughable as Nigeria has not even procured enough vaccine to cover 10 per cent of its population.

“The number of doses available in the country is not even enough for 10 per cent of the total population of the country, how do you then say whoever does not take the vaccine will not be able to go to the bank, church?

“it  means 90 per cent of the people will not be able to access their money. We will need to go back to the olden days of keeping money, I hope you know this system.

“Well, I believe they just want to make us laugh and you know in Nigeria, we need things to make us laugh,” he further stated.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Kayode Fayemi: reimposes COVIS-19 restrictions on Ekiti State 46 mins ago

    Ekiti at 25: Fayemi Pays Tribute to Founding Fathers, Former Governors Fayose, Oni, Others
    2 hours ago

    Why Chigozie Obi Won Access Bank Art X Prize 2021
    File: Gunmen: kidnapped Dr Ibrahim Garba, Permanent Secretary, Niger Ministry of Transport, and his son 2 hours ago

    Gunmen kidnap Permanent Secretary, son in Niger
    President Buhari and President Macron on arrival of the Nigerian president at Grand Palais Éphémère for the Plenary Session of the African Finance Summit in Paris, France on 18th May 2021 2 hours ago

    France, Nigeria to deepen relations on tackling regional security issues
    The Force Commander, Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Maj.-Gen. Abdul-Khalifah Ibrahim, visits troops at Mallam Fatori and Damasak in Borno 2 hours ago

    BHT/ISWAP terrorists: MNJTF Commander to reinforce troops’ fighting capacity
    Chairman, NDLEA, retired, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa 3 hours ago

    Marwa, NDLEA and the headline blackmail
    L-R: Secretary, Government of Rivers State, Dr. Tammy Danagogo; Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo; Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike; Hon. Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike and the Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani during the release of pigeons by Governor Wike at 61st Independence Day Anniversary of Nigeria, in Port Harcourt on Friday. 3 hours ago

    Wike: We must rescue Nigeria from wrong direction now
    Babatunde Raji Fashola: Minister of Works and Housing 7 hours ago

    Inclusiveness, Sustainable Growth and Development