Pastor Adeboye Did not Sit on My Royal Chair – Oba of Orile-Igbon

Pastor Adeboye Did not Sit on My Royal Chair – Oba of Orile-Igbon

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 10:18 am


Pastor Adeboye sitting

Pastor Adeboye sitting

Oba Francis Alao, the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oyo State, has debunked the report that Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG) sat on his throne when he visited his palace.

Below is the Olugbon’s statement:

“My attention has been drawn to different kinds of reactions to a photo circulating in the social media where the G.O. of RCCG, Pastor Adeboye, sat on one of the palace chairs.

Let me set the record straight by reminding all that Pastor Adeboye was in Orile-Igbon for an evangelism programme, which held on the playground of Olugbon High School. His chopper landed in an open space within the palace from where I received him to my living room. We spent some time talking about Nigeria and Orile-Igbon before we moved to the venue of the programme where thousands of people already gathered.

I joined the revered priest to the venue as a mark of support for the programme given that his coming to the ancient town will be a blessing to us. And he did pray for both the town and everyone who attended.

As a mark of honour, I offered one of the ceremonial royal chairs that are usually reserved for top dignitaries to Pastor Adeboye to be used at the programme. It should be noted that the chair is not the particular one that is reserved for the Olugbon which cannot be shared with anyone because of its spiritual and historical significance.

The royal chairs are provided in palaces to honour high-ranking dignitaries, not to desecrate the throne. I, therefore, seek the understanding of all those expressing concern about the issue. There is a traditional royal chair that is meant for only the Kabiyesi, and there are traditional ceremonial chairs for very important persons. The throne of the ancient town of Orile-Igbon remains sacrosanct.”

-Oba Francis Alao, The Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oyo State

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Ladi Adebutu , Police Headquarters in Ogun, 33 mins ago

    Ladi Adebutu Visits Police Headquarters in Ogun
    Lucky Aiyedatiwa 2 hours ago

    Aiyedatiwa, why the rush?
    Governor Rotimi Akeredolu 3 hours ago

    Uzodimma, Namadi , Yusuf pay tributes to Akeredolu, Na’Abba
    VP Shettima commissions redesigned Kano Govt. House  5 hours ago

    VP Shettima commissions redesigned Kano Govt. House 
    Former President Ernest Bai Koroma 6 hours ago

    Sierra Leone Coup: Former President Koroma’s House in Makeni Barricaded
    Governor Radda distributing seedlings and fertilizer to one of the beneficiaries 8 hours ago

    Governor Radda empowers 2, 040 farmers in Katsina 
    President Tinubu during his meeting in Lagos with traditional rulers, others 19 hours ago

    Tinubu: Nigeria being re-engineered for the prosperity of all, not an elite minority
    20 hours ago

    Dr. Segun Osoba: The man who declined professorship but saw tomorrow