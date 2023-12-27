Pastor Adeboye Did not Sit on My Royal Chair – Oba of Orile-Igbon

Oba Francis Alao, the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oyo State, has debunked the report that Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG) sat on his throne when he visited his palace.

Below is the Olugbon’s statement:

“My attention has been drawn to different kinds of reactions to a photo circulating in the social media where the G.O. of RCCG, Pastor Adeboye, sat on one of the palace chairs.

Let me set the record straight by reminding all that Pastor Adeboye was in Orile-Igbon for an evangelism programme, which held on the playground of Olugbon High School. His chopper landed in an open space within the palace from where I received him to my living room. We spent some time talking about Nigeria and Orile-Igbon before we moved to the venue of the programme where thousands of people already gathered.

I joined the revered priest to the venue as a mark of support for the programme given that his coming to the ancient town will be a blessing to us. And he did pray for both the town and everyone who attended.

As a mark of honour, I offered one of the ceremonial royal chairs that are usually reserved for top dignitaries to Pastor Adeboye to be used at the programme. It should be noted that the chair is not the particular one that is reserved for the Olugbon which cannot be shared with anyone because of its spiritual and historical significance.

The royal chairs are provided in palaces to honour high-ranking dignitaries, not to desecrate the throne. I, therefore, seek the understanding of all those expressing concern about the issue. There is a traditional royal chair that is meant for only the Kabiyesi, and there are traditional ceremonial chairs for very important persons. The throne of the ancient town of Orile-Igbon remains sacrosanct.”

-Oba Francis Alao, The Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oyo State