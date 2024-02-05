Nigerian leaders seem unaware of the hardship in the country – Adeboye

Monday, February 5, 2024 12:15 pm


Pastor Enoch Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, preached at theThrone of Grace Parish, RCCG Headquarters, in Ebute Meta, Lagos on 4 February, Thanksgiving Sunday. The theme was ‘Let The Wind Blow’. While he said the wind was already blowing, he advised Nigerians “to pray and cry to God to show mercy on Nigeria.”

On the value of the dollar to naira, Adeboye said: “Remember at the beginning of the year, God said that things are going to get worse before they get better. If you know the value of the naira to the dollar by January 1, if you compare the value of the naira to the dollar today; you would say, it looks like this boy knows what he was saying.”

His words: “We have to pray with all our strength because when you say things would get worse before they get better. We don’t know how worse or how farther before they can get better. With all your heart, cry to God and say please have mercy on us, intervene quickly.

“It does not matter how much they are changing the dollar, they are secured where they are. The Governor does not need to know the cost of petrol; he doesn’t want to know how much petrol is in his tank. When he wants to go out, he comes out and enters his car. He doesn’t queue at the petrol station.

“The President doesn’t need to know how much they sell bread; that is none of his business; it would get to his table when he wants to eat.

“It is the common people like you and I who can tell that at the beginning of the year, this is how much they are selling rice, because we have to buy.

“I have told you that I am not a Prophet, I am a Pastor. At the beginning of the year, the Lord said that the wind was going to blow, and the wind was already blowing. As it is, there is nothing we can do to stop it.”

