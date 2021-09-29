Buhari: Killers of Chike Akunyili must face justice

Wednesday, September 29, 2021 11:04 pm


 

Dr. Chike Akunyili, husband to late former Information Minister, Prof. Dora Akunyili: killed by gunmen in Anambra

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the gruesome killing of Dr Chike Akunyili, widower of the late Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dora Akunyili.

The president made his feelings known in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He assured the grieving families who lost their loved ones in the incident, that the perpetrators of the heinous act would face both the judgment of man and that of God.

He enjoined security agencies and leaders of thought to work harder to bring an end to the violence being unleashed on innocent Nigerians.

According to him, he has fond memories of working with the late Dora Akunyili at the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) and ”Nigerians will never forget the memory of the amazon, who distinguished herself as a courageous, dependable and patriotic citizen.”

The president said he shared the pain of the offspring of the late Professor and Dr Akunyili, their families and friends ”whose lives will never remain the same after the inhuman and reprehensible act that happened in Onitsha, Anambra State.”

