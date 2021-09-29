Chike, husband of late Dora Akunyili shot dead in Anambra

Dr. Chike Akunyili, the husband of Dora, the late Director General of NAFDAC and a former Minister was shot dead by yet to be identified gunmen in Anambra State, according to reports.

He was reportedly killed at Umuoji in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State on Tuesday evening.

Reports by The Nation newspaper indicated that Akuyili was killed when returning home from an event organized by the University of Nigeria Nsukka Alumni Association (UNAA) to honour his late wife.

Akuyili reportedly spoke at the event and received an award on behalf of his late wife according to a report by Daily Post.

The source, who was shattered by the murder, said: “God, pls render the devil and his agents powerless and useless.

“I was with this man yesterday same yesterday at Sharon Hall, All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha. It was an occasion of University of Nigeria Nsukka Alumni Association (UNAA), Onitsha branch event where they honoured late Dora Akunyili.

“He spoke glowingly about Dora and made a donation of 500k to the association. He was there with his son ,Obum now working with Anambra state government.

“We saw them off to the car and it was emotional when Obum hugged him tight as both of them separated to join their respective vehicles.

“Obum was in a white Hilux while the man was in a big Jeep (i think Prado). God have mercy!”

There are unconfirmed reports that Akunyili, a medical doctor was killed alongside his driver and police escort.

Daily Post also quoted sources in the victims community, Agulu as confirming the incident.

A member of his community said: “He lost his life at Nkpor Junction, Idemili North Anambra State Tuesday 28/9/2021 when he came to Anambra to Receive Award for the Late Amazon, Prof Dora Akunyili.”

“Agbalanze (his traditional title) was killed by Unknown Gunmen. May the Lord console Akunyili family and Ndi Agulu in general,” the source said.

