Chike, husband of late Dora Akunyili shot dead in Anambra

Chike, husband of late Dora Akunyili shot dead in Anambra

Wednesday, September 29, 2021 9:20 am


Dr. Chike Akunyili, husband to late former Information Minister, Prof. Dora Akunyili: killed by gunmen in Anambra

Dr. Chike Akunyili, husband to late former Information Minister, Prof. Dora Akunyili: killed by gunmen in Anambra

Dr. Chike Akunyili, the husband of Dora, the late Director General of NAFDAC and a former Minister was shot dead by yet to be identified gunmen in Anambra State, according to reports.

He was reportedly killed at Umuoji in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State on Tuesday evening.

Reports by The Nation newspaper indicated that Akuyili was killed when returning home from an event organized by the University of Nigeria Nsukka Alumni Association (UNAA) to honour his late wife.

Akuyili reportedly spoke at the event and received an award on behalf of his late wife according to a report by Daily Post.

The source, who was shattered by the murder, said: “God, pls render the devil and his agents powerless and useless.

“I was with this man yesterday same yesterday at Sharon Hall, All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha. It was an occasion of University of Nigeria Nsukka Alumni Association (UNAA), Onitsha branch event where they honoured late Dora Akunyili.

“He spoke glowingly about Dora and made a donation of 500k to the association. He was there with his son ,Obum now working with Anambra state government.

“We saw them off to the car and it was emotional when Obum hugged him tight as both of them separated to join their respective vehicles.

“Obum was in a white Hilux while the man was in a big Jeep (i think Prado). God have mercy!”

There are unconfirmed reports that Akunyili, a medical doctor was killed alongside his driver and police escort.

Daily Post also quoted sources in the victims community, Agulu as confirming the incident.

A member of his community said: “He lost his life at Nkpor Junction, Idemili North Anambra State Tuesday 28/9/2021 when he came to Anambra to Receive Award for the Late Amazon, Prof Dora Akunyili.”

“Agbalanze (his traditional title) was killed by Unknown Gunmen. May the Lord console Akunyili family and Ndi Agulu in general,” the source said.

Details later

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Victor Ogene: appointed spokesperson for Andy Uba campaign organisation for Anambra governorship election 2 hours ago

    Anambra gov. poll: Andy Uba appoints Ogene media director
    Ogbonna Nwuke, former Spokesman of APC,Rivers is one of the decampees to PDP 2 hours ago

    Gov. Wike, Rivers PDP in jubilation over decamping of APC chieftains
    AVM Smith: abducted by gunmen in Lagos 4 hours ago

    Police speak on efforts to rescue AVM Smith
    Asiwaju Bola Tinubu 5 hours ago

    2023: Tinubu’s supporters hit Lagos Oct. 7
    5 hours ago

    How We are Improving Security, Fighting Terrorism, Criminality – Buhari
    FCT Minister Malam Muahammad Bello 5 hours ago

    IGR: FCT plots to overtake Lagos
    Hajiya-Zainab-Ahmed: Minister of Finance 5 hours ago

    COVID-19: World Bank okays Nigeria’s $750m economic programme
    5 hours ago

    The Pestilence of Lagos