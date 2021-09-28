Insecurity: Four LGAs to setup joint security outfit in Rivers

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 9:12 pm


The four LGAs Chairmen of Asari-Toru,Akuku-Toru, Degema and Emohua in Rivers State and their aides brainstorming on deteriorating security in their areas

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

*As abductors of an expatriate with Lubriks Construction Company refuse to set him free, whereabouts unknown

Four local government council areas in Rivers State have agreed to setup joint security outfit to assist the security agencies in combating crimes in their domain.

The move was sequel to the abduction of an expatriate staff of Lubrik Construction Company (LCC) the company handling the construction of Trans- Kalabari road project along the Emohua-Kalabari link road few weeks ago.

The whereabouts of the expatriate has remained unknown since then.

Following the abduction, the Executive Chairman of Auku-Toru Local Government Area, Rowland Sekibo met with his counterparts from Emouha, Degema and Asari-Toru at Abonnema, on Monday 27th September, 2021 alongside the Secretaries of the various LGAs under the auspices of what they call a UNITED FRONT.

Our correspondent reports that the objective of the meeting was to deliberate further on the security challenges confronting the LGAs particularly as it concerns the construction and completion of the Trans-Kalabari Road, the only road connecting the three Kalabari speaking LGA’s to Port-Harcourt via Emuoha.

Barr. Obele Charles Briggs, Press Secretary, of Akuku-Toru LGA said the discussions which was held behind closed doors is a follow up to the maiden meeting of the four (4) LGA Chairmen that took place at Emouha on the 17th of September, 2021.

He said the meeting came to an end after the chairmen resolved to establish a 24 hours combined local security patrol team that will complement the efforts of security officers along the route to forestall any future occurrence of criminal activities within the area.

“They futher agreed on partnering with the State Government and the Federal Road Maintanance Agency (FEMA) on the rehabilitation of the run-down section of the road which has become a death trap and an easy access for criminals who take advantage of the poor state of the road to perpetuate their nefarious activities.”

Addressing the press after the closed door meeting, Sekibo disclosed that the four LGA Chairmen are working tirelessly to put an end to the resurgence of kidnapping along the route and also seek better co-operation and synergy in areas of socio-economic advancement of their respective LGAs.

 

