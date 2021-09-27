2023: PDP targets 1million members, governorship in Kogi



Richard Elesho

The Kogi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP has set a target of having one million members and returning to power in the state for itself. This was made known at the party Secretariat on Monday during the flag-off of it’s e-registration.

The state coordinator, National Technical Committee of the exercise, Barrister Shola Ojo who stated this also emphasized that the party is working assiduously on how to win the next election for better management of the economy.

In his words, “The main objective of the party in 2023 is to take over the management of the affairs of the country at the national level and in two thirds of the states of the federation in the next dispensation”.

This, he said, calls for the need of Nigerians and non Nigerians resident in the state to register as members of Peoples Democratic Party to enable the party achieve the lofty goals.

He said that the training programme of the ward agents in all the 239 wards will commence immediately after the flag off exercise.

“Having experienced governance of both the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressive Congress in the state, the people are now in a better position to judge.”

He thanked stakeholders of the party in the state who contributed generously to the project and members of the committee for their avowed commitment to its success.