Police investigate killing of 2 officers in Enugu

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 5:51 pm


Nigeria Police:

The Nigeria Police   Command in Enugu State, on Wednesday, said it has launched a full scale investigation to unravel the attack on a police checkpoint in Nachi community in Oji River Local Government Area (LGA) by gunmen.

Armed assailants attacked policemen on a checkpoint in Nachi community and shot dead two officers on Tuesday evening.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the attack to NAN in Enugu, said the Command had commenced actions to track down the assailants.

“Full scale investigation that will lead to fishing out of the assailants has commenced.

Barely two months ago, a similar attack  by gunmen on a checkpoint in the Amaechi Awkunanaw and Amaguneze axis claimed the lives of two policemen.

