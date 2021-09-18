Kidnappers stab 2 policemen, one other in Bayelsa

By Shedrack Frank

Two personnel of Divisional Police Station, Sagbama, and one other person were stabbed in the bid to arrest two suspected kidnappers at Adagbabiri community of Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

But the police youths and members of vigilante of the community succeeded in arresting the suspects identified as Odulima Igbogiri of Okogbie community and Moses Joshua of Ahoada Town, both in Ahoada West LGA of Rivers.

They were both arrested at Adagbabiri while planning to kidnap a resident of the community, according to a statement by the spokesperson of Bayelsa Police Command, SP Asinmi Butswait.

He said the suspects stabbed two policemen and a youth, while resisting arrest.

He, however, said the injured officers were responding to treatment at the Sagbama General hospital.

Butswait said the suspects were being interrogated, while thorough investigations were ongoing.