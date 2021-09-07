Gunmen kill police, civil defence personnel, abduct top chief in Bayelsa

Gunmen kill police, civil defence personnel, abduct top chief in Bayelsa

Tuesday, September 7, 2021 12:09 am


FILE Photo: Gunmen: kill police sergeant, civil defence personnel in Rivers

FILE Photo: Gunmen: kill police sergeant, civil defence personnel in Rivers

Some yet to be identified gunmen have killed a police sergeant and a civil defence personnel in an attack at at a nipping point at Okarki Junction, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

This is containing in a statement issued on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Bayelsa Police Command, SP Asinmi Butwait.

“On Sept. 5, Operatives of Operation Doo Akpor, at Okarki Junction came under heavy fire by gunmen.

“The gallant operatives engaged the hoodlums in a shoot-out and repelled them from attacking the nipping point,’’ he said.

Butwait stated that unfortunately a Police Sargent and an Operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, sustained fatal gunshots wounds, which led to their death.

In a separate incident, gunmen suspected to be kidnappers stormed the residence of one Chief Gbalipre Turner, on Sept. 5, at Samphino Road, Yenagoa, and abducted him to an unknown destination.

The PPRO said Policemen responded swiftly and pursued the kidnappers to Onuebum waterfront, where they abandoned the vehicle used in the kidnap and ran away with the victim through a speedboat.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa Command, Echeng Echeng, had ordered for a manhunt to rescue the kidnapped victim and arrest the fleeing gunmen.

The commissioner further appealed to members of the public to volunteer useful information that would assist the police in its investigation.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Osinbajo: heads FG's health reform committee 4 hours ago

    Osinbajo chairs Buhari’s Health Reform Committee
    APC logo 4 hours ago

    APC NEC to decide fate of those who dragged it to court -Secretary
    AstraZeneca: WHO wants African countries to ramp up vaccination for COVID-19 4 hours ago

    Africa’s lowest vaccination coverage at 2% unacceptable, WHO tells G20
    Governor Nyesom Wike: threatens to re-imposed the suspended COVID-19 lockdown measures on Rivers if residents fail to comply with COVID-19 protocols. 5 hours ago

    COVID-19: Wike threatens to reimpose lockdown on Rivers
    Cholera patients at an hospital ward in Nigeria 5 hours ago

    Cholera: Nigeria records 65,145 suspected cases, 2,141 deaths
    Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS: Insists on collection of VAT 5 hours ago

    FIRS insists on collection of VAT despite Rivers court order
    Justice Mohammed Tanko, Chief Justice of the Federation: warns against indiscriminate granting of ex-parte orders 6 hours ago

    Conflicting ex parte orders: CJN issues strong warning to state chief judges, others
    File: Gunmen: Lady narrates how she escaped from gunmen in Edo 7 hours ago

    How I escaped from gunmen who killed Sowore – Traveler