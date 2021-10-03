Police raid kidnappers’ den, arrest 3 suspects in Niger

By Aminu Garko

The police command in Niger has arrested three suspects over alleged kidnapping in Nasko Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Mr Monday Kuryas, the state Commissioner of Police disclosed this when he spoke with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Sunday.

“On Oct. 2 at about 0900 hours, the Divisional Police Officer Nasko Division mobilised a team of policemen and members of vigilance group numbering about 97 for a raid at kidnappers hideout located in Manini, Isana and Etere forest in Nasko LGA.

“Three suspects were arrested after the raid, they include one Abubakar, Aliyu Abubakar and Mohamed Aliyu.

“The suspects confessed to have kidnapped one Alhaji Mohammed Bariki of Magaman Daji village, Nasko LGA where they collected N5 million ransom and one Usman Maiyana of Ibana village Nasko LGA where they collected N 3 million as ransom.

“The sum of N 100,000 was recovered from them which was part of the ransom,” he said.

Kuryas said that the command has deployed an anti kidnap squad to the area to ensure the arrest of others at large and recover their arms.

” We appeal strongly for more working support and cooperation from members of the public who should give us intelligence information that could aid in apprehending miscreants in their midst.

“We are battle ready to confront any persons or group of miscreants undermining the peace of our state, through well- coordinated security approach to enhance peaceful coexistence among our people,’’ Kuryas said.