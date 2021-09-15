Cross River: Operatives nab wanted kidnapper with human skull

Cross River: Operatives nab wanted kidnapper with human skull

Wednesday, September 15, 2021 2:05 pm


Nigeria Police

Nigeria Police:PO

 

After about nine months on the run, the Cross River State Police Command has apprehended the second in Command to notorious Kidnapper “Romance” who was declared wanted by the state government in 2020.

It was gathered that the suspect simply identified as Emmanuel Luke was apprehended by Anti Kidnapping and Cultism Squad AKCS in collaboration with Op’ Akpakwu through intelligence in a covert operation.

The Dragon Squad led by SP A Awodi and Op Akpakwu trailed the suspect who has allegedly been masterminding major kidnapping of persons  in Calabar and its environs for years.

Vanguard reports that an impeccable security source who pleaded anonymity said Emmanuel’s boss “Romance” who was not just a known cultist, but an armed robber has killed many of his victims.

“He was apprehended at about 11:30 pm on Monday and he has made confessional statements, that he and his gang have kidnapped so many people in Calabar.

“Emmanuel also revealed that it was him and his gang that killed and beheaded one Dede in December of 2020 at White House Street, Calabar South LGA.

“Investigation is ongoing to apprehend other members of the gang including their Kingpin,” Romance ” who has been in the run since he was declared wanted by the Cross River state government,” the source said.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    A woman poses in traditional Afghan attire, in Stockholm, Sweden, March 21, 2021, in this picture obtained from social media. Wazhma Sayle/via REUTERS 14 mins ago

    ‘This is how we dress’ – Afghan women overseas pose in colourful attire
    16 mins ago

    Ghana-Must-Go Bags of Mass Destruction
    A member of Taliban security forces stands guard among crowds of people walking past in a street in Kabul, Afghanistan September 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer. 39 mins ago

    Taliban seizes $12.4m from former top Afghan officials
    2 hours ago

    Republican recall: California Governor Newsom thanks people in victory speech
    Civil servants and others locked out of Edo State Secretariat over lack of proof of COVID-19 vaccination 2 hours ago

    Edo enforces ‘no proof of COVID-19 vaccination, no entry’ to govt offices
    ISWAP, Abu Musab al -barnawy, 2 hours ago

    ISWAP camp in disarray after killing of leader Al-Barnawi in battle – Report
    Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, in a state wide broadcast on Monday 3 hours ago

    Wike takes VAT battle to Supreme Court
    POB members on parade: IPOB disowns enforcers, vows to punish them 3 hours ago

    IPOB: Enforcers of ‘sit-at-home order’ are criminals