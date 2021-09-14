Messi in for PSG Champions League debut at Club Brugge

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 2:58 pm


Lionel Messi: made his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) debut as a second-half substitute on Sunday at Reims,

Lionel Messi is set to make his debut in the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain after being included in the squad to face Club Brugge on Wednesday.

The Argentina superstar made a shock move to PSG on a free transfer in August after FC Barcelona could not meet La Liga’s financial requirements to offer him a new contract.

Messi has played only 24 minutes of football for PSG, that coming as a substitute in the 4-0 rout of Reims before the international break.

It remains to be seen if Messi will start against Brugge but he is in the travelling party for the trip to Belgium.

Messi is one of the most decorated players in Champions League history, having won the competition four times with Barca.

It he does play, it would represent a landmark 150th appearance for Messi in Europe’s premier competition, and first not playing for Los Cules.

He has scored an incredible 120 Champions League goals, a tally surpassed only by the 135 of Manchester United star and long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, centre back Sergio Ramos must continue his wait to make his debut for PSG.

Ramos who was signed on a free transfer from Real Madrid FC, remains absent with a left thigh injury.

He is also a four-time winner of the Champions League, lifting the trophy three years in succession between 2016 and 2018. (dpa/NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

