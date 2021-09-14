Christian group urges FG, governors to focus on job creation for youths

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Students Christian Movement (SCM), a non-denominational Christian body in Nigeria has appealed to the Federal and State governments to initiate policies that will assist the youths to be gainfully employed.

Mrs Ebere Ubesie, the National President of SCM in Nigeria made the appeal during the 19th Biennial Conference held in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Ubesie who is also the treasurer of the World Students Christian Federation (WSCF) said the group is a youth outreach in Nigeria that prepares students for societal transformation since and has been in Nigeria for over 81 years.

She noted that any nation that does not bother to develop the capacity of its youths and is not concerned about their future is laying the foundation for unrest and violence in the future.

“We are using this medium to raise our voices and condemn what has been happening to our constituency,which are our youths, the fact is that a nation cannot grow without responsible youths.

“This is why we are crying out to government at all levels to prepare for our youths good policies,and legacy to inherit, than witnessing violence, killing, abduction of students in their schools, unemployment among others.

He called on government to build industries and also create enabling environment for foreign investors to invest in our country so that our youths will be employed.

“We are also advocating for control and a great reduction of violence in our country. SCM is constantly training youths to ensure that they will be better leaders, we also employ them in jobs, because some of us are employers of labour,”she said.

Ubesie advised youths not to engage in any violence of any kind, be it election thuggery, cultism, robbery, rape, drug peddling, kidnapping, rituals among others.

She stated that the group is currently creating an opening with the Christian Council of Nigeria(CCN) to propose on Voters’ education, where youths would be educated not to get involved in election violence, but to get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to vote good leaders that will lead the country.

In his speech, Mr.Samuel Ogan, the former President of the group said that the body had played an active role in the campaign against insecurity, cultism and other social vices in the society which had also won many youths back as better citizens.

Ogan called on government and other relevant agencies to support the campaign against insecurity, terrorism against humanity in the country.

He urged the youths to desist from criminal activities and hopeless adventures that could destabilize the country.

Similarly, Mr Wisdom Owen, the newly elected president of the group in Rivers Sector assured that the body will continue to produce responsible youths that will contribute meaningfully to the development of the country.