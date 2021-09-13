Ignore IPOB’s Monday sit-at-home order, Uzodimma urges Imo people

By Victor Nwachukwu

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has urged residents of the state to ignore the sit-at-home rumour.

Uzodimma made the call while addressing the congregation after Church Service on Sunday at the Government House Chapel, Owerri.

He called on residents to go about their normal businesses, adding that those behind the order and rumours had been identified and would soon be arrested and arraigned.

He thanked the residents for contributing to the successful hosting of President Muhammadu Buhari last Thursday and called on those who he said worked to sabotage the visit to ” search their consciences in whatever they do.”

Speaking on the rising prices and scarcity of petroleum products in the state, he requested petroleum marketers to immediately revert to normal price.

He said the state government had set up a task-force that would go round, identify and seal all filling stations caught in the act, arrest and make them face the full weight of the law.

According to him, any filling station selling the products in black market will not only be sealed but also have their licences revoked.

“Government cannot be complacent while her citizens suffer unwarranted and untold hardship.

“We will not continue to watch oil marketers mete out hardship on the people while they sell their products as black market,” he said.

Present at the service were the Deputy Governor, Prof. Placid Njoku, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Paul Emeziem and Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu.

Also present were Sen. Frank Ibezim (Imo North) and a former Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Ebere Udeagu among others.