COVID-19: Unvaccinated health worker, one other die as death toll hits 35 in Edo

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Two persons, including a health worker in Edo State, have died from complications of the dreaded Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 56-year-old health worker reportedly died at the Auchi General Hospital, Edo north.

The Head of the State’s COVID-19 Case Management, Dr Ebomwonyi Osagie, who disclosed this during the daily press briefing on COVID-19 on Friday at the Government House in Benin City, noted that the victims were yet to be vaccinated against the disease.

He said that the State also collected 363 samples, out of which 36 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded within the last 24 hours.

Osagie also disclosed that four more recoveries were also recorded.

According to him, “Edo has now recorded a total of 925 confirmed cases and 35 deaths, with 646 active cases since the outbreak of the third wave of the pandemic.”

On his part, the Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Health, Dr. Osamwonyi Irowa, described as false news making the rounds that the State had recorded death from COVID-19 vaccination.

Irowa said that the State Government is determined to save the lives of its citizens, adding, “We actually feel sad over the death of the health worker, just as we feel sad each time we lose a soul.

“As a government, we want to do everything possible to protect our people and prevent this death; most of these deaths are preventable; we know they had co-morbidities and some of these persons were presented very late.

“Late presentation has always been a challenge to us, even during the first wave of COVID-19.

“In the health sector, coming to the hospital late is always a very serious issue that leads to an increase in mortality while managing cases,” Irowa added.