Ronaldo tops English football deals on deadline day Deals

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United return was the stand-out highlight on deadline day on Tuesday as the English transfer window closed.

His move from Juventus was teed-up on Friday.

Juventus had said then that Manchester United had agreed to pay 17.7 million dollars for their former forward, with the deal potentially rising by a further 9.4 million dollars.

The Red Devils said later the Portugal forward had signed a two-year contract with the option for a third.

His arrival meant Wales winger Daniel James headed from Manchester United to Leeds United —- two and a half years after a move from Swansea broke down.

Leeds United said he had signed a five-year contract.

Juventus have moved quickly to replace Ronaldo, bringing Everton’s Moise Kean back to the club on a two-year loan.

Juventus said the loan would be turned into a permanent deal subject to certain conditions being met over the course of the next two years.

The Toffees replaced Kean by bringing Salomon Rondon back to the Premier League from Chinese club Dalian Professional on a free transfer.

The striker has signed a two-year contract with the option for a third season and the move sees him reunited with manager Rafael Benitez, who he worked under at Newcastle United.

Tottenham completed the signing of right-back Emerson Royal from FC Barcelona on a five-year deal and announced they have terminated the contract of defender Serge Aurier by mutual consent.

Across north London, Arsenal announced they have signed defender Takehiro Tomiyasu on a long-term deal from Bologna.

The Gunners have also sent Hector Bellerin and Reiss Nelson out on season-long loans to Real Betis and Feyenoord respectively.

West Ham have strengthened their squad ahead of a busy season which will take in Europa League action, with the signing of Croatia forward Nikola Vlasic.

The 23-year-old —- known to Premier League fans for a short stint at Everton —- has 26 caps and six goals for his country.

He joins from CSKA Moscow, having been named Russian Premier League player of the year in 2020.

Across London, Crystal Palace completed the signing of forward Odsonne Edouard from Celtic.

Newcastle United meanwhile brought in Mexican striker Santiago Munoz.

The U.S-born 19-year-old has joined the Magpies from Santos Laguna on an initial 18-month loan deal with an option to make the move permanent.

But it is a story which bears an uncanny resemblance to the plot of the film “Goal!”.

Brighton have signed Getafe left-back Marc Cucurella.

The 23-year-old has become Brighton’s third window signing, following Enock Mwepu and Kjell Scherpen through the doors at the Amex Stadium.

Burnley announced the signing of Wales full-back Connor Roberts from Swansea, the 25-year-old joining on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Leicester City midfielder Dennis Praet will meanwhile spend the rest of the season on loan at Serie A side Torino.

The English FA Cup winners took Ademola Lookman on loan from RB Leipzig.(dpa/NAN)