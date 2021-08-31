Kidnappers demand N3m ransom for abducted Living Faith Church members

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The gunmen who abducted three members of Living Faith Church, in Osara Kogi State on Sunday night, have made contact with families of the victims. They were whisked away from the church, during a rehearsal.

It was gathered that the Abductors initially demanded for N10m ransom for each of the victims, making a total of N30m.

However the families negotiated for N3m for all, at N1m each.

The trio is made up of two female students of Kogi State Polytechnic, Itakpe campus, identified as Kemi and Christiana, and a non academic staff of the newly established Confluence University of Science and Technology, CUSTECH, Osara, by name Joseph Aromeh Simeon.

A relative of one of the abducted students, who craved anonymity, told KogiReports that the kidnappers have been in touch with family members of the abducted student and varsity staff.

“They actually demanded for N30million. Some relatives who engaged the kidnappers begged and it was reduced to N1million for each of the abductees.

“One of the parents begged that they accept N100,000 ransom for each of them. They threatened to kill the victims so we begged that they spare them while we run around to raise money. Even the N100,000 is beyond my reach as a civil servant.

“Kemi’s grandfather died on Monday and her father had to rush to Kwara state, leaving her mother and brother to continue with negotiations.

“We believe in God and prayers because at the moment, most of us are confused. We are still appealing to them to reduce the ransom as we prayerfully hope help will come our way to raise the ransom demanded,” he said.

He revealed that the same kidnap gang had abducted a man in the area last week but could not reach any of his relative as he was without a phone. After failed attempt to make any contact for his ransom, they returned the man and abducted the students and varsity staff.