Amnesty Programme: I’m not on warpath with Dikio, says NSA

The National Security Adviser, Babangana Monguno has said he is not on warpath with Milland Dixon Dikio, the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme over the extension of the latter’s tenure of office.

Zakari M Usman, Head, Strategic Communication, Office of The National Security Adviser said this in a statement issued by ONSA in reaction to online report that Monguno whose office oversees the President Amnesty Programme is not favourably disposed to renewal of tenure of Dikio.

“The report is false and concocted to stoke confusion and mislead the public. Therefore, stakeholders across the

“Niger Delta, the public and the media are advised to disregard and dismiss the report as a spurious work of journalism. The Amnesty beneficiaries are equally encouraged to continue to support the ongoing reform of the Programme.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme enjoys the full support and confidence of the National Security Adviser,” ONSA said.