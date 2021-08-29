Amnesty Programme: I’m not on warpath with Dikio, says NSA

Amnesty Programme: I’m not on warpath with Dikio, says NSA

Sunday, August 29, 2021 6:10 pm


Dikio: Presidential Adviser on Amnesty Programme

Dikio: Presidential Adviser on Amnesty Programme

The National Security Adviser, Babangana Monguno has said he is not on warpath with Milland Dixon Dikio, the    Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme over the extension of the latter’s tenure of office.

Zakari M Usman, Head, Strategic Communication, Office of The National Security Adviser said this in a statement issued by ONSA in reaction to online report that Monguno whose office oversees the President Amnesty Programme is not favourably disposed to renewal of tenure of Dikio.

“The report is false and concocted to stoke confusion and mislead the public. Therefore, stakeholders across the

“Niger Delta, the public and the media are advised to disregard and dismiss the report as a spurious work of journalism. The  Amnesty beneficiaries are equally encouraged to continue to support the ongoing reform of the Programme.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme enjoys the full support and confidence of the National Security Adviser,” ONSA said.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    CJN Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, 21 mins ago

    Exparte Orders: CJN summons 6 Chief Judges
    42 mins ago

    Union President Tasked on Community Development
    46 mins ago

    $48.5bn spent on international transfers from 2011 to 2020  — FIFA
    Islamic State claims responsibility for rockets fired at Kabul airport 2 hours ago

    Afghanistan: Islamic State claims rocket attack targeting Kabul airport
    2 hours ago

    Flashback/Victor Uwaifo: “How I Encountered a Mermaid”   
    Civil Defence officers: Speaks on viral video of alleged attack on its personnel in Umueri, Imo State 2 hours ago

    Civil Defence reacts to viral video of alleged attack on personnel in Anambra
    Map showing South-south of Nigeria: Group wants 2023 presidency to be zoned to South south 2 hours ago

    2023: Group wants presidency zoned to South South
    President Kiir of South Sudan 3 hours ago

    Internet disrupted in South Sudan after call for protests