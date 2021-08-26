Afghanistan: Explosion reported outside Kabul Airport

Thursday, August 26, 2021


An explosion has been  announced  on the outskirts of Kabul  International Airport Thursday after reports of gunfire.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby confirmed that there was an explosion at the airport. The number of casualties was unconfirmed in the immediate aftermath.

The Pentagon did not say who was behind the explosion.

A U.S. official told Reuters the blast was caused by a suicide bomber.

The U.S.  Australian and British governments had late Wednesday warned their citizens to avoid traveling to Kabul airport because of unspecified security threats.

Those at the three airport gates were also advised to “leave immediately” because of  a “high threat” of a terrorist attack.

The Biden administration has previously warned that the Islamic State poses a threat to the evacuation mission.

 

 

