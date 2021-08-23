Afghan security officer killed in armed clash at Kabul airport

An Afghan security officer has been killed in a skirmish between Afghan security forces and German and American soldiers with attackers at the north gate of Kabul airport.

German army tweeted that three more people were injured in the incident in the early hours of Monday morning.

No Bundeswehr soldiers were harmed in the incident, the army said.

The airport has seen tumultuous scenes in recent days as Western states evacuate their citizens and Afghan local staff in the wake of the Taliban militants coming to power.

Seven Afghan civilians had died amid the chaos around the airport, according to the British Defence Ministry.

The U.S. Government on Sunday expressed concern about a potential attack by the terrorist militia Islamic State at the airport or in the vicinity.

In spite of the ongoing chaos and intense August heat, people had continued to flock to the airport on Sunday, a witness on the scene told dpa.

Evacuations had gathered pace, with discussions under way involving the U.S. and its allies about letting U.S. forces stay longer to enable more people to be flown out.

The Germany’s Bundeswehr had flown more than 2,700 people from Kabul, including more than 1,800 Afghans.

Since taking power in the country on Aug. 15, the Taliban has been slow to take over the day-to-day running of the country.

The group has called on former government employees to continue doing their jobs.

Negotiations with other political groups are under way to form a government.

Since then, members of the opposition, journalists, human rights activists and local staff who worked for Western countries have feared acts of revenge. (dpa/NAN)