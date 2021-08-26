Australia, U.S., Britain warn citizens to stay away from Kabul airport

Thursday, August 26, 2021 11:10 am


The governments of the United States, Australia and Britain have warned their citizens against travelling to Kabul’s airport amid the threat of a terrorist attack, as the evacuation deadline from Afghanistan approaches.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday updated its advice on Smartraveller, warning people not to head to Hamid Karzai Airport and telling those nearby to “move to a safe location and await further advice.”

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul, in an updated advisory, cited “security threats outside the gates” of the airport, advising citizens to “avoid travelling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so.”

The advisory went on to say that citizens already at the airport’s gates should leave immediately.

Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), gave similar advice on Wednesday night.

A week and a half after the Taliban took over Kabul, the window of opportunity for military evacuations out of Afghanistan was closing fast, with the U.S. President, Joe Biden, sticking to plans for the withdrawal of the U.S. troops to finish by Aug. 31.

When the U.S. troops finally leave Kabul airport, thereby leaving the Taliban in charge of the country, the safety of the facility cannot be guaranteed for further evacuations.

The situation has led to chaotic scenes as crowds have been flocking to the airport in the hope of getting a flight out before the deadline. (dpa/NAN)

