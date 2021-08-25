Fresh Attacks: Plateau Govt. re-imposes 24-hour curfew on Jos North LGA

By Martha Agas

The Plateau Government has re-imposed the 24-hour curfew on Jos North Local Government Area, following growing tensions arising from fresh attacks in Yelwa Zangam community in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Yelwa Zangam community was attacked by gunmen on Tuesday night, where people were killed and properties destroyed.

Gov. Simon Lalong in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham,on Wednesday in Jos, said the 24-hour curfew would take effect from 4 p.m. on Aug. 25 until further notice.

He said the proactive decision became necessary following imminent threat to lives and property within the Local Government Area and the need to forestall the breakdown of law and order.

Lalong said the decision was also to enable security agencies to appropriately control the situation, as the search for the attackers of the villagers continued.

He appealed to the residents of Jos North to cooperate with the Government by complying with the 24-hour curfew, as defaulters would be arrested.

The governor said that the 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on Jos South and Bassa local government areas remained in force, until further notice saying, only people on essential duties were exempted from the curfew.

He called for calm, saying he is seriously grieved by the attacks.

He sympathised with the victims of the attacks, while appealing to them to show restraint and allow Government to handle the matter.

Lalong said the action was also to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage of the unfortunate situation to cause mayhem and destruction in the state.

The State Government had on Aug.15 imposed a 24-hour curfew on the Jos North Local Government Area, following the killing of at least 22 travelers passing through the area by hoodlums, but relaxed it to 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Aug.18.