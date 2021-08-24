Bandits invade NDA, shoot 2 officers dead, kidnap another

Tuesday, August 24, 2021 11:27 am


Security operatives have launched a manhunt for the daring bandits who invaded the permanent site of the Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA in Kaduna State early Tuesday morning, killing two officers and abducting one other officer.

Channels Television reports that the bandits invaded the NDA premises located near the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization Afaka,where 39 students were abducted by bandits in March disguised in a military uniform.

The bandits successfully passed through the security gate into the academy and proceeded to the officers’ quarters where they began shooting sporadically.

The bandits in the process, killed two officers (a Major and a Squadron Leader), and later on, took another Major away through the nearby bush inside the academy.

According to Channels, though the troops of the NDA Quick Response Team were alerted by the gunfire, they were unable to rescue the kidnapped officer as the bandits were already gone with the victim.

The security operatives on the manhunt for the bandits are being assisted with air surveillance to arrest the fleeing bandits and rescue the officers.

While confirming the attack, Major Bashir Muhd Jajira, NDA Public Relations Officer
said in a statement, “The security architecture of the Nigerian Defence Academy was compromised early this morning by unknown gunmen who gained access into the residential area within the Academy in Afaka.

“During the unfortunate incident, we lost two personnel and one was abducted.

“The Academy in collaboration with the 1Division Nigerian Army and Air Training Command as well as other security agencies in Kaduna state has since commenced pursuit of the unknown gunmen within the general area with a view to tracking them and rescue the abducted personnel.

“The NDA community and Cadets are safe in the Academy. We assure the general public that this unknown gunmen would soon be apprehended and the abducted personnel rescued.

 

