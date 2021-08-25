Just in: Buhari speaks on bandits’ attack on Nigerian Defence Academy

Ayo Oluokun/Abuja

Amidst continuing national outrage, President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday finally speak on the audacious breach of security at the residential quarters of the nation’s elite military training institution, the Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA, Kaduna early Tuesday morning.

Armed bandits had attacked the elite military institution, killing two officers and taking away another officer.

There were speculations that the abducted officer has been found dead on Wednesday morning.

Reacting to the attack after over 24 hours of the incident, President Buhari said the bandits targeted the NDA with the aim of dampening the morale of members of the armed forces in their ongoing battle against their activities.

But the President in statement signed by his spokesman, Femi Adesina said the attack will rather embolden the armed forces in their determination to end all criminal activities in the country.

The President also commiserated with family members of those killed in the attack.

“Commiserating with the families who lost their loved ones, and praying God to comfort them, President Buhari vowed that the deceased would not die in vain, as the degenerate act would have consequences that will eventually clean the country of vermin, and emancipate the polity from deliberate, targeted and contrived atrocious acts,” the President said in the statement.

Read the full statement below

The attack launched on the facility of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) on Tuesday, rather than throw a dampener into the morale of our Armed Forces as it is intended to, will buoy their determination to make a decisive end of criminality in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

Noting that the attack, which led to loss of lives, came at a time that the military had put insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, and other types of criminals on the retreat, the President says the heinous action would accelerate the total uprooting of evil in the polity, which members of the Armed Forces are solidly resolved to accomplish in the shortest possible time.

Commiserating with the families who lost their loved ones, and praying God to comfort them, President Buhari vowed that the deceased would not die in vain, as the degenerate act would have consequences that will eventually clean the country of vermin, and emancipate the polity from deliberate, targeted and contrived atrocious acts.

The President thanks all Nigerians who value and appreciate the efforts of our military, and urges those playing hateful politics with the dastardly act to desist, noting that rather than recriminations, this is the time for all patriots and people of goodwill to support and encourage those who are in the vanguard of the battle against wickedness in the land.

