Gunmen invade Nigerian Defence Academy, kill 2 personnel, abduct 1

Tuesday, August 24, 2021 12:44 pm


 

Nigerian Defence Academy

 

What happened this morning was like the mouse daring the lion in its den. The only trouble was that the rat inflicted casualties on the jungle king. Unfortunate!

Here is how. The security architecture of the Nigerian Defence Academy was compromised early this morning by unknown gunmen who gained access into the residential area within the Academy in Afaka.

This is contained in a press statement signed by Major Bashir Muhd Jajira,
Academy Public Relations Officer

Jajira said during the unfortunate incident, “we lost two personnel and one was abducted.”

He added: “The Academy in collaboration with the 1Division Nigerian Army and Air Training Command as well as other security agencies in Kaduna state has since commenced pursuit of the unknown gunmen within the general area with a view to tracking them and rescuing the abducted personnel.

The NDA community and Cadets are safe in the Academy. We assure the general public that this unknown gunmen would soon be apprehended and the abducted personnel rescued.”

 

