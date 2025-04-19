NNPP  to APC:  Kwankwaso has no business joining your party

Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano State, has debunked rumours that its 2023 presidential candidate, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso is perfecting plans to join the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The NNPP Chairman in Kano, Alhaji Hashimu Dungurawa, in reply to a Statement credited to APC chairman in the state, Prince Abdullahii Abbas, told journalists that Kwankwaso has no intention of joining, “Tinubu’s corrupt government.”

Abbas had warned Kwankwaso that joining APC will not shield him from probe.

According to Dungurawa, Kwankwaso did not need to consult anyone before making any political decision, emphasising that the former Governor of Kano state has no plans of leaving NNPP which he remains the National Leader.

“We have no business with APC, and do not have any intention to defect,” Dungurawa said.

He described the rumour as baseless and the handiwork of mischief makers.