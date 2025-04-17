Two Lagos Businessmen, Amos and Olabisi, Face Charge of Dud Check Issuance

Akin Kuponiyi

.

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has adjourned till the 30th of April 2025, when two Lagos businessmen, YINKA SIMEON AMOS, OLASHILE ISMAILA OLABISI and a limited liability company, YINKOLAS AUTOMOBILE LIMITED, alleged to have been involved in the issuance of a dud cheque, will be arraigned.

The one count charge as filed before the court by the Police Legal and prosecution officer, Barrister Eliot Ijie:

That you YINKOLAS AUTOMOBILE LIMITED; YINKA SIMEON AMOS M 52 years and OLASHILE ISMAILA OLABISI ‘M’, 48 years old, sometime in 2022 at Lagos within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, with intent to defraud, did issue Providus bank cheque number 00009004 dated 18/07/2022 for the sum of four million, fifty-six thousand, nine hundred and thirty-one naira and fifty-one kobo (N4,056,931.51); Providus bank cheque number 00000005 dated 13/08/2022 for the sum of four million, one hundred and fifty thousand, seventy-five naira and thirty-four kobo (N4,150,075.34); and Providus bank cheque number 00000002 dated 13/10/2022 for the sum of three million, eight hundred and seventy thousand, six hundred and forty-three naira and eighty-four kobo (N3,870,643.84), all cheques in Providus account number 4000963796, to one OLASHILE ISMAILA OLABISI, which ’upon presentation in the bank were dishonoured on ground of insufficient funding, thereby committed an offence contrary to section on 1(1)(b), Dishonoured Cheque (Offences) Act 2004 and punishable under section 1(1)(b)(1)& (ii) of the same act.