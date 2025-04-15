Aba Power to Create 350 New Jobs With Its New Mass Prepaid Meter Rollout

Aba Power, Nigeria’s newest electric company distribution company (DisCo), is creating over 350 jobs with its new prepaid meter rollout that will start this month, according to the utility firm.

Edise Ekong, the Aba Power Brand and Communication Senior Manager, said today that jobs would come directly from its partnerships with three-meter producers.

“Each of the meter vendor partners”, Ekong explained, “ is creating over 100 direct jobs,, including meter assemblers, meter installers, apart from transporters, warehouse hands, security, and others who will be impacted positively by the rollout.

“Kayz Consortium, for instance, is, in addition, bringing eight expatriates this month to lead its 130-man workforce in assembling 90,000 meters from April to December 2025 for Aba Power customers.

“The expatriates will return to their home country when they conclude their supervision of the meter assembling, having trained enough of our people to continue assembling and installing the meters. These are representatives of the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) from China, and their presence ensures quality assurance in assembling and installing the meters in the field.”

Ekong quoted the Kays Consortium Managing Director, Prince Kalu, as revealing that the meters would be assembled in the Aba Power premises in the Osisoma Industrial layout in Aba from the middle of April.

The communication manager named the other firms that will start installing meters from May as Chint and Eve Electric, each working with 34 installers.

Chint Power and Energy Services of China and Eve Electric, also of China, will start their mass meter installation next month.

These companies will be joined by local meter manufacturing companies, including HAMPOC Utilities Limited and M E Meters, in the fast metering project of Aba Power Power which services nine of the 17 local government areas (LGAs) in Abia State.

The two companies will install 20,000 prepaid meters within 4 weeks of their arrival, Ekong disclosed, adding that the 20,000 meters installed by Kayz in April “will make many in the Aba Ring-fenced Rea covering nine of the 17 local government areas (LGAs) in Abia State have meters and will help end complaints about the estimated billing system.

“We are committed to providing enough meters to all our over 350,000 customers in the Aba Ring-fenced Area with modern prepaid meters within one year.

“Meters make for transparency and accountability, making our customers and our company happy and satisfied.

“It is truly a win-win for every party”.