Governor Yusuf in Morocco for Kano’s economic prosperity 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has arrived in the Kingdom of Morocco on a strategic working visit aimed at fostering bilateral partnerships and unlocking new business opportunities to accelerate Kano’s economic prosperity.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

Bature said the visit, “which focuses on key areas of collaboration, will see Governor Yusuf engage with top Moroccan government officials and industry stakeholders on agricultural mechanization, fertilizer production, sustainable energy, and the creative industry – particularly Islamic-driven filmmaking.”

Governor Yusuf is scheduled to meet with the Moroccan Minister of Agriculture and the Minister of Energy to explore Morocco’s achievements in agricultural transformation and renewable energy development.

Discussions will center on the transfer of agricultural technologies, fertilizer production models, and renewable energy solutions that can be adapted to Kano’s developmental priorities.

The Governor will also engage with the Moroccan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where he will present investment opportunities in Kano across sectors such as agribusiness, energy, and tourism, inviting Moroccan investors to consider Kano as a gateway to West African markets.

As part of efforts to diversify Kano’s economy and promote cultural diplomacy, Governor Yusuf will explore potential partnerships in Morocco’s creative sector, particularly in faith-based and Islamic-centered film production.

“This initiative aligns with the state’s goal to develop its creative industry while preserving cultural and religious values.

“This visit underscores Governor Yusuf’s unwavering commitment to forging international collaborations that will deliver tangible economic benefits and position Kano as a model for sub-national development in Nigeria,” the Statement added.