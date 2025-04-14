Governor Yusuf in Morocco for Kano’s economic prosperity 

Governor Yusuf in Morocco for Kano’s economic prosperity 

Monday, April 14, 2025 1:10 pm


Gov Yusuf in Morocco

Gov Yusuf in Morocco

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has arrived in the Kingdom of Morocco on a strategic working visit aimed at fostering bilateral partnerships and unlocking new business opportunities to accelerate Kano’s economic prosperity.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

Bature said the visit, “which focuses on key areas of collaboration, will see Governor Yusuf engage with top Moroccan government officials and industry stakeholders on agricultural mechanization, fertilizer production, sustainable energy, and the creative industry – particularly Islamic-driven filmmaking.”

Governor Yusuf is scheduled to meet with the Moroccan Minister of Agriculture and the Minister of Energy to explore Morocco’s achievements in agricultural transformation and renewable energy development.

Discussions will center on the transfer of agricultural technologies, fertilizer production models, and renewable energy solutions that can be adapted to Kano’s developmental priorities.

The Governor will also engage with the Moroccan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where he will present investment opportunities in Kano across sectors such as agribusiness, energy, and tourism, inviting Moroccan investors to consider Kano as a gateway to West African markets.

As part of efforts to diversify Kano’s economy and promote cultural diplomacy, Governor Yusuf will explore potential partnerships in Morocco’s creative sector, particularly in faith-based and Islamic-centered film production.

“This initiative aligns with the state’s goal to develop its creative industry while preserving cultural and religious values.

“This visit underscores Governor Yusuf’s unwavering commitment to forging international collaborations that will deliver tangible economic benefits and position Kano as a model for sub-national development in Nigeria,” the Statement added.

(Governor Yusuf in Morocco)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Deputy Governor, Kofar Mata, CP Bakori and another official during the stakeholders' meeting 4 hours ago

    Taskforce arrests 500 criminals, seizes illicit drugs worth millions of Naira in Kano
    Governor Makinde commissioning the film village and resort 5 hours ago

    Makinde pledges support for Kunle Afolayan ‘s KAP Film Village 
    Cross section of participants and officials of FCMB at the Business Empowerment, Sustainability and Training (BEST) Masterclass organised by the Bank for entrepreneurs in Ilorin, Kwara state, recently. 6 hours ago

    FCMB’s Training Programme is Transforming Our Business – Entrepreneurs
    Governor Umar Namadi 6 hours ago

    Jigawa targets production of 3.6 million metric tonnes of rice annually
    Gunmen 10 hours ago

    Kidnapping scare: Woman faints, others sustain injuries in Kogi
    Professor Tunde Akanni 10 hours ago

    Daniels at Judgement for Me
    Edo CP, Monday Agbonika 12 hours ago

    Again, how travellers allegedly armed with dangerous weapons were intercepted in Edo 
    L-R Maurice Igugu, Chief Marketing Officer Sterling Bank; Obinna Ukachukwu, Growth Executive, leading the Consumer and Business Banking Directorate Sterling Bank Sterling Bank; Uti Ellu, Group Head, Customer Experience Strategy Sterling Bank and Abubakar Suleiman, MD/CEO Sterling Bank, at the official press conference to formally unveil the Zero Transfer Fee Policy in Lagos recently. 12 hours ago

    Sterling Bank Takes Sides with Nigerians, Eliminates Bank Transfer Fees