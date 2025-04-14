FCMB’s Training Programme is Transforming Our Business – Entrepreneurs

Dozens of entrepreneurs across Nigeria’s southwest are crediting a recent business training programme for helping them improve how they run their businesses and pursue growth. It is the Business Empowerment, Sustainability and Training (BEST) Masterclass organised by First City Monument Bank (FCMB), which concluded its latest phase last month, delivering practical training to participants in Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, and Kwara States.

As contained in a press statement from its headquarters, the bank said that from 12 to 21 March 2025, the initiative focused on financial management, digital marketing, business planning, and sustainable growth practices. Some participants also received free business registration through the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), supported by the bank.

For many, the training proved more useful than expected. Jide Olaniyi, a small business owner from Kwara State, said he was initially unsure what to expect. “But I left with a deeper understanding of how to structure my business and apply digital tools. I’m already seeing the difference in how I operate,” he said.

In Ogun State, Patricia Simisola said she gained new business skills and benefited from the free business registration support. “That was a real bonus. It gave me the push I needed to formalise my business,” she added.

Participants also spoke about the value of engaging with other entrepreneurs. Dolapo Olayiwola, who attended the Oyo State session, said the experience gave her a new perspective. “It changed how I approach decision-making in my business,” she said. “I now have a clearer idea of how to grow without losing focus.”

George Ogbonnaya, FCMB’s Divisional Head of Business Banking, said the programme aligns with the bank’s commitment to inclusive growth. “Our goal is not just to support entrepreneurs financially but to help them build sustainable, scalable businesses,” he said.

Since its launch in 2018, the BEST programme has trained hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs nationwide. FCMB plans to expand the initiative to reach more entrepreneurs nationwide and provide tools beyond funding by offering education, mentorship, and access to vital business infrastructure.

Ifeoma Ozoemena, who joined the Ondo State session, is already feeling the impact. “I now feel more confident about growing my business,” she said. I’m glad I gave it a chance.”

The Business Empowerment, Sustainability and Training Masterclass sessions focused on practical knowledge. They covered essential topics: financial literacy, digital marketing, financial management, marketing strategies, operational optimisation, sustainable business practices, and strategic planning. Participants were part of workshops and networking sessions led by industry experts and successful entrepreneurs, encouraging them to develop actionable plans aligned with sound business principles