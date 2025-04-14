FCMB’s Training Programme is Transforming Our Business – Entrepreneurs

FCMB’s Training Programme is Transforming Our Business – Entrepreneurs

Monday, April 14, 2025 3:38 pm


Cross section of participants and officials of FCMB at the Business Empowerment, Sustainability and Training (BEST) Masterclass organised by the Bank for entrepreneurs in Ilorin, Kwara state, recently.

Cross section of participants and officials of FCMB at the Business Empowerment, Sustainability and Training (BEST) Masterclass organised by the Bank for entrepreneurs in Ilorin, Kwara state, recently.

Dozens of entrepreneurs across Nigeria’s southwest are crediting a recent business training programme for helping them improve how they run their businesses and pursue growth. It is the Business Empowerment, Sustainability and Training (BEST) Masterclass organised by First City Monument Bank (FCMB), which concluded its latest phase last month, delivering practical training to participants in Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, and Kwara States.

As contained in a press statement from its headquarters, the bank said that from 12 to 21 March 2025, the initiative focused on financial management, digital marketing, business planning, and sustainable growth practices. Some participants also received free business registration through the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), supported by the bank.

For many, the training proved more useful than expected. Jide Olaniyi, a small business owner from Kwara State, said he was initially unsure what to expect. “But I left with a deeper understanding of how to structure my business and apply digital tools. I’m already seeing the difference in how I operate,” he said.

Cross section of participants and officials of FCMB at the Business Empowerment, Sustainability and Training (BEST) Masterclass organised by the Bank for entrepreneurs in Osogbo, Osun state, recently.

Cross section of participants and officials of FCMB at the Business Empowerment, Sustainability and Training (BEST) Masterclass organised by the Bank for entrepreneurs in Osogbo, Osun state, recently.

 

In Ogun State, Patricia Simisola said she gained new business skills and benefited from the free business registration support. “That was a real bonus. It gave me the push I needed to formalise my business,” she added.

Participants also spoke about the value of engaging with other entrepreneurs. Dolapo Olayiwola, who attended the Oyo State session, said the experience gave her a new perspective. “It changed how I approach decision-making in my business,” she said. “I now have a clearer idea of how to grow without losing focus.”

George Ogbonnaya, FCMB’s Divisional Head of Business Banking, said the programme aligns with the bank’s commitment to inclusive growth. “Our goal is not just to support entrepreneurs financially but to help them build sustainable, scalable businesses,” he said.

Since its launch in 2018, the BEST programme has trained hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs nationwide. FCMB plans to expand the initiative to reach more entrepreneurs nationwide and provide tools beyond funding by offering education, mentorship, and access to vital business infrastructure.

Ifeoma Ozoemena, who joined the Ondo State session, is already feeling the impact. “I now feel more confident about growing my business,” she said. I’m glad I gave it a chance.”

The Business Empowerment, Sustainability and Training Masterclass sessions focused on practical knowledge. They covered essential topics: financial literacy, digital marketing, financial management, marketing strategies, operational optimisation, sustainable business practices, and strategic planning. Participants were part of workshops and networking sessions led by industry experts and successful entrepreneurs, encouraging them to develop actionable plans aligned with sound business principles

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Deputy Governor, Kofar Mata, CP Bakori and another official during the stakeholders' meeting 4 hours ago

    Taskforce arrests 500 criminals, seizes illicit drugs worth millions of Naira in Kano
    Governor Makinde commissioning the film village and resort 5 hours ago

    Makinde pledges support for Kunle Afolayan ‘s KAP Film Village 
    Governor Umar Namadi 6 hours ago

    Jigawa targets production of 3.6 million metric tonnes of rice annually
    Gov Yusuf in Morocco 8 hours ago

    Governor Yusuf in Morocco for Kano’s economic prosperity 
    Gunmen 10 hours ago

    Kidnapping scare: Woman faints, others sustain injuries in Kogi
    Professor Tunde Akanni 10 hours ago

    Daniels at Judgement for Me
    Edo CP, Monday Agbonika 12 hours ago

    Again, how travellers allegedly armed with dangerous weapons were intercepted in Edo 
    L-R Maurice Igugu, Chief Marketing Officer Sterling Bank; Obinna Ukachukwu, Growth Executive, leading the Consumer and Business Banking Directorate Sterling Bank Sterling Bank; Uti Ellu, Group Head, Customer Experience Strategy Sterling Bank and Abubakar Suleiman, MD/CEO Sterling Bank, at the official press conference to formally unveil the Zero Transfer Fee Policy in Lagos recently. 12 hours ago

    Sterling Bank Takes Sides with Nigerians, Eliminates Bank Transfer Fees