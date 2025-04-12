Football star, Chairman Christian Chukwu, dies at 74

*DG, NIS Prof Moronkola Mourns Chukwu

Chairman Christian Chukwu, former Green Eagles and Rangers captain, died in Enugu today. He was 74. The soccer legend fell ill last night, was taken to the hospital, but could jot make it back home. He passed om Saturday morning.

“My Chairman has passed on,” his friend, teammate, and vice captain, Segun Odegbami shared in a WhatsApp message. “I just received the news that between 9:00 and 10:00 this morning, ‘Chairman’ Christian Chukwu, MFR, my bosom friend and team mate, one of the greatest football players in Nigeria’s football history, former captain and coach of Nigeria’s national football team, has passed on. “Babuje, Emmanuel Okala, MON, gave me the sad news a few minutes ago! “May ‘Oyim’ find peace with Our Creator in Heaven, and console his family,” Odegbami who played with Chukwu in the 1980 team that won the Africa Cup of Nations, wrote. Francis Monidafe, also Chukwu’s teammate was lost for words. Monidafe based in the USA had visited Chukwu in Enugu in 2020. It was the last time they saw.

The DG National Institute for sports, Lagos Prof. Olawale Moronkola has expressed deep shock and sadness over the demise of former Green Eagles Captain Christian Chukwu who passed away on recently.

Professor Moronkola described Chairman as he was fondly called as one of Nigerian formost player and coach as a dependable defender and great footballer of repute who brought glory and honour to Nigeria.

He recalled that Chairman was the national team captain when the Green Eagles first won the Africa Cup of Nations on home soil in 1980.

Prof.Olawale Moronkola affirmed that one lesson was that Chukwu was a product of grassroot Sports as he was discovered while playing for the East Central State academicals.

He further asserted that he was a dedicated player who left an indelible mark in the sands of not only Nigerian football, but the whole of the African continent.

The DG commiserates with his family and the National Sports Commission.