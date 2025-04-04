Independence Bridge closure: Works Minister Umahi Unhappy with Lagos Works Controller

David Umahi, the Minister of Works, has condemned the Federal Ministry of Works Controller for Lagos State, Olukorede Kesha, for closing the Independence Bridge without prior approval. Umahi reminded the officer that such decisions require ministerial clearance.

He disclosed this on Thursday while speaking to newsmen in Lagos, as captured by News Central Television Channel, in reaction to the gridlock experienced on Wednesday following the bridge’s closure for rehabilitation works.

Umahi explained that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was displeased with the severe traffic congestion and directed him to intervene.

While acknowledging the need for urgent repairs to the collapsed return wall of the bridge, he faulted the manner in which the closure was executed, stressing that it caused unnecessary hardship for commuters.

According to Umhi, “The subject matter, which is to rehabilitate the already collapsed return wall of the Independence Bridge, was very important. And so we looked at the structural problems – I am aware of it, we designed the rehabilitation, but unfortunately, when the bridge was to be closed, I was not informed.

“The Federal Ministry of Works Controller for Lagos State did that on her own, and it is very unfortunate because for a bridge to be closed, especially in Lagos, it has been the tradition that I should be informed as the Minister. We should also have studied the implications of it. Even though it is an emergency situation, we would have deployed an emergency evaluation of the implications of closing the bridge,” Umahi said.

The Federal Minister of Works, according to a report by nairametrics.com commended the Lagos State Government for its efforts in redirecting traffic to alleviate the congestion caused by the bridge closure.

However, he issued a stern warning to ministry officials across the country, emphasizing that no road or bridge should be closed without first obtaining clearance from the Permanent Secretary.

The Permanent Secretary, in turn, must seek ministerial approval before any such decision is made.

“So, I use this opportunity to warn all controllers and engineers across the country: never close any road or bridge without running it through the Permanent Secretary, who will seek permission from the Honourable Minister of Works. There will be consequences and disciplinary actions for this,” Umahi added.

Umahi also apologized to Lagosians and President Tinubu for the inconvenience caused by the bridge closure, assuring that measures would be put in place to prevent such occurrences in the future.

On Wednesday, April 2, 2025, Lagos experienced a severe traffic gridlock as commuters dealt with the aftermath of the Independence Bridge (Marina-bound) closure, which began the day before, on April 1.