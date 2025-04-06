For offering him private jets to inspect Independence Bridge, Lagos, Umahi thanks Elumelu, Dangote 

Senator David Umahi, the Works Minister, has expressed appreciation to UBA boss, Tony Elumelu, and Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group for showing concern over the plight of Nigerians affected by the temporary closure of the failed section of the Independence Bridge in Lagos.

In a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), Orji Uchenna Orji, the minister said Elumelu and Dangote also offered him their private jets to quickly come down to Lagos to resolve the traffic chaos.

He said the failed section of the bridge had been successfully repaired and reopened to motorists.

Umahi also thanked President Bola Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and some construction firms for quickly resolving the chaos.

“In keeping with the abiding sense of responsibility and proactiveness of the Renewed Hope administration of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the Honourable Minister of Works, His Excellency, Sen. Engr. Nweze David Umahi, CON, has fixed the failed section of Independence Bridge, Lagos, which was closed for repairs on 2nd April 2025, and which closure caused untold hardship to Lagosians due to gridlock, necessitating the visit of the Honourable Minister of Works on 3rd April 2025 less than 24 hours of the incident.

“In his speech to mark the opening of the bridge for traffic, the Honourable Minister said it was God’s Grace and enablement that informed the timeous success recorded in fixing the bridge.

He noted that the reason for the closure of the bridge was not for pleasure but for a technical failure of the approach slab, which affected the strength and utility of the bridge.

“He, however, expressed displeasure that the right procedure for the closure was not followed, and that was the reason the public was taken unawares.

“He said, “So, the reason for the closure was not for pleasure. It was because it became very dangerous for commuters to use the place. But we didn’t do it in the right way. And now, we had a design for the project, and I’ve looked at the design that we intended to use by using God’s wisdom and grace and experience, and we have agreed to redesign the project. It’s going to be redesigned as one span in a bridge.

“He thanked Mr. President for his purposefulness in leadership that inspires passion, responsiveness and proactiveness in handling matters that affect Nigerians. “He also thanked the Governor of Lagos State, the engineers of the Federal Ministry of Works in Lagos, the contractor handling the bridge repair (Buildwell Nig Ltd), and Hitech Nigeria Ltd for their cooperation and support and assistance that saw to the successful reopening of the bridge.

“He equally thanked Lagosians, the press and other well-meaning Nigerians and stakeholders who showed concern over the plight of Nigerians affected by the closure of the bridge.

“He said, “So, we remain grateful to Mr. President. We also thank the Governor for his intervention and understanding and the information given to Lagosians that has drastically reduced bottlenecks all over the Island. We are grateful. We are grateful for Hitech. Hitech gave us a lot of support, materials and equipment. We are very thankful to Hitech. All through the night, they were bringing materials, they were bringing equipment.

“We also thank very highly our partner, Buildwell, in this expert bridge. I absolve them of any blame in this circumstance. I’d rather thank them. They have been working in the past three days and nights, and we are grateful for their cooperation and for the partnership that has helped us to restore this bridge.

“And, of course, to Chief Elumelu and some other prominent Nigerians like Dangote, for their calls and encouragement. They even requested that they send their planes to carry us, and we said no”

“The Honourable Minister used the opportunity to roll out a new policy direction on measures to follow before a federal road is closed nationwide.

“He stated that going forward, a feedback mechanism through stakeholders’ engagement would be a condition precedent that must take place before approval for closure of federal bridges/roads of essential utility such as those in Lagos State.

“He mentioned among others that the person seeking such closure must state “what is to be done on that place, and then will state the technical problems and the technical solution. He will be able to put up all these exposures to the public. So, we request comments from the public and tell them how long it is going to last. And so, with this feedback, everybody is in the know, and then we’ll be able to do that”.

