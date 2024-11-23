Okpebholo appoints Sulaiman Aledeh MD of State-owned TV, Radio stations, EBS

By Jethro Ibileke

Governor Monday Okpebholo appointed ace broadcaster, Suleiman Aledeh, as substantive Managing Director of state-owned Edo Broadcasting Service (EBS).

His appointment is contained in a statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua.

The statement described Aledeh as an international journalist, editor-at-large, strategic media, and communication consultant.

“He has over two decades of experience in broadcast journalism across both radio and television. He has made significant contributions to prestigious international news channels, including Al Jazeera, SABC, and GB News UK,” the statement said.

Until his appointment, Aledeh anchors various news programs at Arise News and shares his insights on Classic FM.

A graduate of Philosophy from the University of Benin (1999), Aledeh began his media career while still a student, working at Edo Broadcasting Service.

He holds a Master’s Degree in Humanitarian and Refugee Studies from the University of Lagos and has served as a Special Correspondent and News Anchor at Arise News in London and Lagos.

The appointment takes immediate effect.