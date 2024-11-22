Elder Igbokwe Should Know: Youth Have Led and Can Lead

By Ademuyiwa Adebola

A competent political commentator should have a firm grasp of history. It is, therefore, surprising to hear Elder Joe Igbokwe claim that a 39-year-old Nigerian is too young to run for office. Such a statement is not only an insult to Barrister Seyi Tinubu, whom he labeled a “small boy,” but also a clear disregard for Nigeria’s history and the generational shift already underway.

The leadership of a democratic state should reasonably reflect the demographics of its population. Nigeria—particularly Lagos—is overwhelmingly young, with at least 70 percent of its population qualifying as youths. These are the very “small boys and girls” Elder Joe Igbokwe may derisively describe, yet they are driving innovation and leveraging technology to shape the present and build the future. It is through their efforts that Pa Igbokwe can maintain his active presence on Facebook and issue such convenient statements.

Put another way, they are the lifeblood of the state. Surely, they deserve a fair shot at leadership. Their ambition, when it exists, should not be disparaged by elders who ought to encourage them—or, if that is too tall an order, at least not stand in their way. To age gracefully is to know when to throw one’s hat in the ring and, most importantly, what to say and when to speak.

Nigeria is no stranger to young leaders. In 1966, General Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi became Head of State at just 31 years old. Buba Marwa served as Governor of Borno State at 37 and later as Governor of Lagos State at 43, still as a military officer. Beyond Nigeria, Emmanuel Macron became the President of France in 2017 at the age of 39.

Perhaps the real issue is the declining emphasis on history in our schools. This leaves younger generations without context and sometimes leads elders, prone to memory lapses, to make ahistorical claims.

Seyi Tinubu has not publicly declared his intention to run for Governor of Lagos State. However, as a citizen of Nigeria and an indigene of Lagos State, it is his constitutional right to do so. His age does not disqualify him from running, as per the Nigerian Constitution.

In fact, a 39-year-old candidate would not even set a new precedent. Donald Duke assumed office as Governor of Cross River State at a similar age. As an elder statesman, Pa Igbokwe should encourage young people to serve their country rather than dismiss them. This is essential to ensuring that our democracy remains a model for other African nations.

By passing the #NotTooYoungToRun bill in 2018, Nigeria earned global recognition for promoting youth inclusion in politics. The bill lowered the age requirement for presidential candidates from 40 to 35, and for state and federal legislative candidates from 35 to 30.

This milestone legislation was designed to increase youth participation in politics and provide younger generations with opportunities to contribute to the country’s development. Surely, this is not an ideal Pa Joe Igbokwe opposes—after all, he too was a “small boy” when he got the opportunity to serve and make a name for himself.

Our political discourse should prioritise issues over age and allow the constitution to guide eligibility for public office. Rather than dismissing younger aspirants, we should encourage their participation in the democratic process. Doing so will not only bring fresh perspectives to governance but also ensure our democracy remains vibrant and representative of all Nigerians.

•Ademuyiwa Adebola, a public affairs commentator writes from Lagos