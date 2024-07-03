Creating Job Creators: How Governor Radda Emerges 2024 MSME Friendly Governor Award

By Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed

Are you an economic enthusiasts? Are you a lover of youth growth and development? Are you curious to know the trends in the Katsina MSMEs sector? Grab a seat, because I am about to dive into a story that’s as inspiring as it is revolutionary. You know how they say, “Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime”? Governor Dikko Umaru Radda PhD CON of Katsina State is taking that wisdom to a new level. He’s not just teaching people to fish; he’s creating an entire ecosystem of master anglers!

Let me set the scene before you, shall I? Picture Katsina State, a place brimming with untapped potential and eager minds. Now, enter a protagonist, Governor Radda, armed with a vision so bright it could light up the Sahara. His mission? To transform Katsina into a powerhouse of entrepreneurship and innovation. And guess, he’s delivering!

So, what’s the secret sauce behind Governor Radda’s success? It’s simple: he’s not just creating jobs; he’s creating job creators. I am sure you’ll say mind-blowing. Let’s break it down.

First, we’ve got the N5 Billion Katsina State SME Growth Fund. Now, I know what you’re thinking. “Another government fund? Yawn.” But hold your horses! This is a turbo-charged, supercharged collaboration with the Bank of Industry that’s about to send Katsina’s SME sector into hyperdrive. It’s like Governor Radda looked at the SME landscape and said, “You know what this needs? A nitrous oxide boost!”

But wait, there’s more! (And no, I’m not trying to sell you a set of kitchen knives). Enter the Dikko BDS Corp. Imagine having a personal business guru on speed dial. Now multiply that by 136 and spread them across all 34 LGAs. That’s what Governor Radda has done. With this initiative, Governor Radda has created a league of business superheroes, ready to swoop in and save the day.

Now, let’s talk strategy. Because Governor Radda isn’t just throwing spaghetti at the wall and seeing what sticks. Oh no, he’s got a plan, and it’s more precise than a Swiss watch. We’re talking MSME census and cluster mapping. It’s like economic cartography, but instead of “Here be dragons,” it’s “Here be opportunities.”

But the crown jewel in this entrepreneurial extravaganza? The Mechatronics Apprenticeship Support Program (MASP). With a jaw-dropping N3.4 billion investment, this program is set to transform 3,000 young Katsinians into the next generation of tech-savvy entrepreneurs. It’s not just about teaching them to fish; it’s about teaching them to build the next generation of fishing rods!

Remember how I mentioned the N5 Billion SME Growth Fund? Well, that’s just the tip of the iceberg! Governor Radda has set aside a whopping N10 billion for MSME development. Talk about putting your money where your mouth is!

And get this – he’s not just thinking local, he’s thinking global. There’s a N4 billion Export Facilitation Matching Fund with Nexim Bank. That’s right, Katsina’s entrepreneurs are being prepped for the international stage. It’s like Governor Radda is saying, “Why stop at Nigeria when you can conquer the world?”

But it’s not all about the money. Governor Radda understands that sometimes, what entrepreneurs need most is a place to work their magic. That’s why he’s setting up Common Facility Centres in all three Senatorial Districts. Imagine having access to state-of-the-art equipment for tailoring, leather works, packaging, and even ICT. It’s like a playground for grown-ups who mean business!

And for those who are just starting, the Governor hasn’t forgotten you. The Katsina Youth Craft Village is getting a new lease on life. It’s being resuscitated to become a hub for skills acquisition and production. It’s like a nursery for budding entrepreneurs – nurturing the next generation of business leaders.

But what about those in areas affected by security challenges? Governor Radda’s got them covered too. There’s an N542 million Victims Support Matching Livelihood Fund in collaboration with UNDP. It’s not just about business; it’s about rebuilding lives and communities.

And let’s not forget the ladies! The Governor has arranged for the training of 10,000 women across all 34 local government areas. It’s like he’s building an army of female entrepreneurs ready to take on the world.

Last but not least, Governor Radda is thinking long-term. He’s working on developing a Katsina State MSMEs Policy that aligns with the National MSMEs policy. It’s like he’s writing the playbook for sustainable MSME development.

And guess what? The world is taking notice. On the 27th of June, 2024 at the 2024 National MSME Award, Governor Radda didn’t just attend; he owned the show, walking away with the MSME Friendly Governor Award. But for our humble hero, it’s not about the shiny trophies. As he puts it, “Our achievements in the MSME sector are just the beginning. We are committed to doing even more.” Talk about setting the bar high!

From establishing the Katsina State Enterprise Development Agency (KASEDA) to injecting N800 million into the Microfinance Bank, Governor Radda is on a mission. He’s turning over every stone, exploring every avenue, and probably inventing a few new avenues along the way.

As we raise a toast to the 2024 International MSME Day, Governor Radda’s message rings loud and clear: “MSMEs are the backbone of our economy and the key to our future prosperity.” And with a track record that reads like an entrepreneur’s wish list, who can argue?

In Governor Radda’s Katsina, the future isn’t just knocking on the door; it’s kicking it down and throwing a party. For the MSMEs of Katsina, this isn’t just a new chapter; it’s a whole new book. A bestseller in the making, if you ask me.

So, there you have it, folks. How Governor Radda is turning Katsina into a job creator’s paradise. It’s not just about employment; it’s about empowerment. It’s not just about surviving; it’s about thriving. And it’s certainly not just about today; it’s about tomorrow, next year, and the decades to come.

Watch this space, because the Katsina MSME revolution isn’t just getting started; it’s about to go supernova. And with Governor Radda at the helm, you can bet your bottom Naira that this is one economic transformation that’s going to keep on giving. So buckle up, Katsina! Your entrepreneurial journey is about to get turbocharged!

Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed is the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Radda