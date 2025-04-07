Ekiti Set to Employ Doctors, Nurses on National Assembly Members’ Bill – Oyebanji

Ekiti Set to Employ Doctors, Nurses on National Assembly Members’ Bill – Oyebanji

Monday, April 7, 2025 12:14 pm


R-L, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Governor Biodun Oyebanji and others during the projects inspection

R-L, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Governor Biodun Oyebanji and others during the projects inspection

 

*As Senate Leader promises to facilitate more projects to Ekiti

 

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, on Friday expressed appreciation of his government to members of the National Assembly for pulling resources together for payment of salaries of the new set of Doctors and health workers billed to be employed by the state government in the bid to strengthen healthcare delivery.

Governor Oyebanji, who disclosed this to journalists shortly after inspecting some ongoing projects in the state, on Friday, said his government has embarked on the renovation and equipping of 11 secondary health facilities which gulped billions of Naira only to find out that the state needed more money to employ the required professionals to man the facilities.

He added that he had to consult with the Legislators who immediate agreed to come to the aid of the government by taking care of the salaries of the new health workers on behalf of the state.

The Governor said the intervention of the lawmakers has embolden the government to commence the recruitment process for these essential health workers.

He expressed satisfaction with the harmonious working relationship and engagement existing between his government and members of the National Assembly which has attracted scores of projects to the state describing it as a “partnership that works”.

Governor Oyebanji, who was accompanied by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele along other top government officials inspected Special therapy Centre for children with disabilities, Agric olope main market, international Centre for art and culture, Ijigbo to Okeyinmi flyover bridge, Ado Ekiti New Town, and block of classrooms, FM Radio station and medical students hostel at Ekiti State University, all in Ado Ekiti as well as the, 17.85 kilometers Ring road and Government Science College, Iyin Ekiti where he noted that he was pleased with the level and quality of works done on the projects so far.

The Governor also affirmed that the projects which were in tandem with the shared prosperity agenda of his administration, said aside from other laudable projects, government is currently working on no fewer than 11 road projects spread across the three senatorial zones of the state.

He stressed the need for residents of the state to take ownership of the projects in their various localities in the drive to ensure proper maintenance culture that will enable such projects lasts, adding that his government will not relent in the drive to ensure aggressive development of the state.

“On the recruitment of Doctors into health facilities in Ekiti state, the advert is out, it is being funded wholly by members of the National Assembly. When we came on board, we embarked on the construction and equipping of eleven secondary health facilities and we just discovered that if we spend this kind of money, billions of naira  on the project without Doctors and Nurses, it is not going to serve the people.

“The Ministry of Health came up with the number of doctors and nurses we would need and we are going to need certain amount of money to pay them, and the state cannot afford it. So, I approached them to ask if they could pull resources together for this and they agreed and the money is coming in. The new doctors and health workers are going to be paid by members of National Assembly.

“Ekiti can’t ask for more with the kind of representatives we have at the national level under the leadership of Senator Bamidele, the only lesson I learn from this is that when leaders align their visions, it brings benefits.

Commenting on the projects that were inspected, Governor Oyebanji said the Contractors are working to time to ensure that they deliver on time. “ I am satisfied with the pace and quality of work done, I have more than four monitoring teams that regularly gives me feedback, so, I am here to validate what they are telling me and also to take the Senate leader along to see what we are doing here and I must thank him. Cumulatively, we have eleven road projects going on across the state.”

Also speaking with Journalists, the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who expressed delight with the cordial relationship between Governor Oyebanji and the Ekiti State caucus of the National Assembly assured the Governor that the federal lawmakers will continue to encourage and support the Governor to achieve success in all his people-oriented programmes and policies.

He also promised to facilitate more projects to the state, including the construction of a bigger therapy centre for children with disabilities.

