VP Shettima: President Tinubu Positioning Nigeria into a Vibrant, Prosperous Nation

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s bold vision and pragmatic leadership will transform Nigeria into a better and more vibrant country in no distant future.

The projection, according to him, is premised on the robust investments by the Renewed Hope administration in healthcare, education and other critical sectors of the economy.

VP Shettima stated this at the weekend when he received a delegation from Big Win Philanthropy, led by its CEO, Jamie Cooper, on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

“In a couple of years to come, I am projecting a vibrant and better Nigerian society. We are investing in healthcare and education- it is a game-changer. With education, within a generation, the son of a pauper can become a celebrated icon,” he stated.

The Vice President welcomed Big Win Philanthropy’s pledge to work with the Tinubu administration, saying the government is ready to explore how the Foundation’s “wealth of experience intersects with President Tinubu’s Bold vision – our Renewed Hope Agenda.

He explained that the Nutrition 774 Initiative – a grassroots-driven programme designed to institutionalise nutrition at the local government level – is a multisector initiative that will drive the process of reversing Nigeria’s negative health indicators.

“I can assure you that Africa is rising, we are embracing change all over the continent and for Nigeria, we are open for business. We are ready for fruitful engagements with Big Win Philanthropy because you have the deep knowledge, the institutional memory, the goodwill and the context for a partnership.

“We were at the World Economic Forum (WEF), and I told the world that I don’t believe in handouts but partnerships. We are looking for real partnerships that together, will be a win-win for the whole world.

“Honestly, Nigeria is not a nation of scarcity; we are a nation defined by potential, blessed with abundant natural resources but our greatest wealth lies in our people, young, dynamic and determined. “I believe in the calibre of people we have at the helm of affairs, starting with my boss, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is supremely competent and a highly intelligent human being,” the VP added

On her part, the CEO of Big Win Philanthropy, Cooper, said they were at the Presidential Villa to discuss with the Vice President, acknowledging his role in nutrition, combating stunting and emphasizing the need for collaboration.

“We are working with Ministers of Education, Culture and Creative Economy, and Health, among others, to create over two million jobs in Nigeria, we are also working on malnutrition, local production of vaccines and drugs,” Cooper stated.

On his part, the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, described the visit by the delegation as thoughtful, saying it is a mark of confidence in the direction of the country led by President Tinubu, supported by Vice President Shettima and other members of the team.