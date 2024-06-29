PEBEC: Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy Emerges Overall Best Performing Ministry

The Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, under the dynamic leadership of the Honourable Minister, has achieved an exceptional milestone by emerging as the overall best performing ministry in the Ease of Doing Business ranking.

This was revealed on Friday, at the town hall meeting, by the Special Adviser to the President on

Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole.

According to her, the town hall meeting, chaired by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, was organised to receive an update of the report on Regulatory Reform Accelerator (RRA) in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s eight-point agenda and prioritising business climate reforms.

She further said the minister summoned a meeting of the heads of agencies under his watch and charged them that he wants the ministry to come top and today he’s made it. “The minister deserves a special recognition and applause,” Dr. Oduwole added.

This recognition, experts noted, stands as a testament to the strategic vision and tireless efforts dedicated to advancing Nigeria’s marine and blue economy sector by the minister.

With the latest ranking, the ministry’s commitment to sustainable development and innovative policies has set a new benchmark for excellence in governance and public service.